Sunny breaks and scattered showers in the Edmonton region this morning and early this afternoon.

There might be a couple flashes of lightning. Funnel clouds are possible once again in the area.

NOTE: this is NOT a similar setup to yesterday's "tornado risk" for east-central Alberta.

Today's funnel clouds will be of the weak variety that we've had several times over the past few weeks.

Tuesday's storms all stayed well to the south and east of Edmonton (as expected) and weren't very numerous (which was a bit unexpected).

Today's storm risk stretches from Grande Prairie SE through Edmonton and on towards Coronation.

The potential for some downpours and hail exists. Although, again...MOST areas within the risk zone won't get any severe weather.

The risk of showers/thunderstorms moves east of Edmonton early this evening and we should get some clearing.

Then...sunnier and into the mid 20s Friday.

Mid 20s this weekend as well with a slight risk of late-day showers both Sat and Sun.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. A few scattered showers this morning & a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

High: 20

Evening - Clearing early this evening. Partly cloudy overnight.

9pm: 18

Friday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 25

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening shower.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 25

Sunday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 22