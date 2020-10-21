EDMONTON -- After getting JUST above zero in Edmonton on Tuesday, we'll start a fresh stretch of days with sub-zero highs.

Prior to yesterday, we had gone three consecutive days without breaking zero.

Now...it looks like we might go five or six straight days below the freezing mark.

The last time we had anything like this in October was back in 2012 when we went ten straight days without getting above zero.

BUT...after this week, there are strong signs of a big warm-up for next week.

The question will be HOW warm (highs in the 2 to 5 range? OR...highs in the 5 to 10 range?).

Back to the short-term: Flurries in the Edmonton region early this morning.

Sunny breaks and wind picking up this afternoon. Temperatures will be around -2 this afternoon. But, it'll feel closer to -8.

Mostly cloudy for the next few days with mornings in the -10 to -15 range across the region and daytime highs near -5.

The flip in the pattern looks like it'll take place Sunday or Monday with highs closer to zero.

Back above zero by Tue/Wed of next week.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: