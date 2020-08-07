EDMONTON -- The hot spell is over.  Edmonton had highs above 26 degrees on nine of the past 11 days.

Starting today, there are no days with a forecast high above 26 in the next week.

Most of the next seven to 10 days will have highs within a degree or two of 20.

That starts today.  

Showers (and even a few thundershowers) will continue to move through central and north-central Alberta this morning.

That precipitation moves a bit further east as the day goes on and we should get some late-day sunny breaks in the Edmonton area.

Wind will be in the 30 km/h range with some gusts on top of that.

Further east, gusts could be in the 70-80 km/h range in east-central AB this afternoon.

 

Some scattered showers and thunderstorms push across central and northern AB Saturday.

So... partly cloudy for most of the day with a risk of some hit & miss precipitation.

Sunday is shaping up sunnier.

 

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:  

  • Today - Mostly cloudy.  70% chance of showers this morning and early afternoon.
  • Sunny breaks developing by late this afternoon.
  • Wind NW 30 gusting to 50 km/h.
  • High:  19
  • Tonight - Clearing.
  • 9pm:  16
  • Saturday - Partly cloudy.  30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.
  • Morning Low:  11
  • Afternoon High:  20
  • Sunday - Sunny with a few clouds.
  • Morning Low: 10 
  • Afternoon High:  21
  • Monday - Sunny with a few clouds.
  • Morning Low:  11
  • Afternoon High:  23 
  • Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.  30% chance of a late-day shower.
  • Morning Low:  12
  • Afternoon High:  21
  • Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  12
  • Afternoon High:  20