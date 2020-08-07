Advertisement
Cooler pattern settles in: This is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- The hot spell is over. Edmonton had highs above 26 degrees on nine of the past 11 days.
Starting today, there are no days with a forecast high above 26 in the next week.
Most of the next seven to 10 days will have highs within a degree or two of 20.
That starts today.
Showers (and even a few thundershowers) will continue to move through central and north-central Alberta this morning.
That precipitation moves a bit further east as the day goes on and we should get some late-day sunny breaks in the Edmonton area.
Wind will be in the 30 km/h range with some gusts on top of that.
Further east, gusts could be in the 70-80 km/h range in east-central AB this afternoon.
Some scattered showers and thunderstorms push across central and northern AB Saturday.
So... partly cloudy for most of the day with a risk of some hit & miss precipitation.
Sunday is shaping up sunnier.
HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:
- Today - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers this morning and early afternoon.
- Sunny breaks developing by late this afternoon.
- Wind NW 30 gusting to 50 km/h.
- High: 19
- Tonight - Clearing.
- 9pm: 16
- Saturday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.
- Morning Low: 11
- Afternoon High: 20
- Sunday - Sunny with a few clouds.
- Morning Low: 10
- Afternoon High: 21
- Monday - Sunny with a few clouds.
- Morning Low: 11
- Afternoon High: 23
- Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower.
- Morning Low: 12
- Afternoon High: 21
- Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: 12
- Afternoon High: 20