EDMONTON -- The hot spell is over. Edmonton had highs above 26 degrees on nine of the past 11 days.

Starting today, there are no days with a forecast high above 26 in the next week.

Most of the next seven to 10 days will have highs within a degree or two of 20.

That starts today.

Showers (and even a few thundershowers) will continue to move through central and north-central Alberta this morning.

That precipitation moves a bit further east as the day goes on and we should get some late-day sunny breaks in the Edmonton area.

Wind will be in the 30 km/h range with some gusts on top of that.

Further east, gusts could be in the 70-80 km/h range in east-central AB this afternoon.

Some scattered showers and thunderstorms push across central and northern AB Saturday.

So... partly cloudy for most of the day with a risk of some hit & miss precipitation.

Sunday is shaping up sunnier.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers this morning and early afternoon.

Sunny breaks developing by late this afternoon.

Wind NW 30 gusting to 50 km/h.

High: 19

Tonight - Clearing.

9pm: 16

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 20

Sunday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 21

Monday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 23

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 21