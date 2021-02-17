EDMONTON -- It's another cold morning across central and northern Alberta with temperatures in the -20s. But, compare that the -35 to -40 C temperatures we had last week and you can tell the "worst" is behind us.

We'll get one more -20 C morning Thursday and then morning lows should climb to the -10 range for Friday and the weekend.

Daytime highs will jump noticeably too.

Yesterday's high of -13 already felt much more comfortable and we'll be a few degrees warmer today with a high in the -8 to -11 range and sunny skies this afternoon.

Edmonton and area climbs to a high near -5 tomorrow and a high near zero Friday.

We're still anticipating highs in the 0 to 5 degree range for the weekend and Monday.

No significant snowfall is forecast for the Edmonton region over the next three to five days.

Wind should be relatively light today and then it'll pick up a bit later Thursday.

The weekend wind will probably be in the 10-20 km/h range. So, a breeze...but not overly gusty.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud this morning. Sunny this afternoon.

Wind SW 5-15 km/h

High: -9

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: -14

Thursday – Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -5

Friday – Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -1

Saturday – Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 1

Sunday – Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 3

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 2