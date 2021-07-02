EDMONTON -- Light rain pushed into the Edmonton region early this morning and for parts of the city, this is the first moisture since about the middle of June.

For other areas, there was a bit of rain late last week. No-one's in a situation to say they don't need it though.

The region is very dry and we're not alone. Northwest Alberta has also had almost no measurable precipitation in the past 30 days.

The light rain will continue to move east through this morning and we'll get some clearing in the Edmonton area for this afternoon.

Temperatures will top out near 20.

It starts to heat up tomorrow with an afternoon high in the 25 to 29 degree range.

A new Upper Ridge develops over the back half of this week and although it won't be anywhere near as hot as last week, we may see the Heat Warning reinstated.

The criteria for that warning is two or more consecutive days with highs of 29 degrees or hotter and lows in the mid teens or warmer.

We'll meet those cutoffs Tursday, Friday and Saturday in Edmonton and across all of the northern half of the province.

Highs near 30 or just slightly above 30 degrees are expected for Thu/Fri/Sat with more sun than cloud.

The ridge looks like it'll only stick around until Saturday, so this won't be as lengthy of a hot spell as the last one.

We get a risk of showers or thunderstorms Saturday night and temperatures back to the mid 20s for highs by Sunday/Monday

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with a few showers this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

High: 20

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9 p.m. : 17

Wednesday - Sunny with a few clouds. Slight risk of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 27

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 29

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 30

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 30

Sunday - Partly cloudy.