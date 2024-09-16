EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Energy minister says public money could help finance Alberta energy cleanup

    A decommissioned pumpjack is shown at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press) A decommissioned pumpjack is shown at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Alberta's energy minister is promising strong action to clean up the province's growing backlog of unreclaimed oil and gas sites.

    Brian Jean says the effort might involve using public finances, even though industry is already legally required to clean up its mess.

    Jean tells The Canadian Press that municipal governments have to recognize that the industry needs competitive taxes if it's going to be able to pay any taxes at all. 

    He says the industry may also need a lighter regulatory burden.  

    Jean says talks with industry, landowners and some First Nations are already being organized.

    He expects legislation to be ready by fall of next year. 

    The issue of how to fund the cleanup of tens of thousands of pieces of energy infrastructure at a time when conventional oil and gas is declining in Alberta has brought the United Conservative Party government into conflict with landowners and rural municipalities.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2024.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Singh challenged on carbon tax stance as MPs return to Ottawa

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh still won't say whether his party would scrap the federal carbon pricing program if elected, while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is increasing his calls for the NDP to vote non-confidence in the Liberals and trigger a 'carbon tax election.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News