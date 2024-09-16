Energy minister says public money could help finance Alberta energy cleanup

Alberta's energy minister is promising strong action to clean up the province's growing backlog of unreclaimed oil and gas sites.

Brian Jean says the effort might involve using public finances, even though industry is already legally required to clean up its mess.

Jean tells The Canadian Press that municipal governments have to recognize that the industry needs competitive taxes if it's going to be able to pay any taxes at all.

He says the industry may also need a lighter regulatory burden.

Jean says talks with industry, landowners and some First Nations are already being organized.

He expects legislation to be ready by fall of next year.

The issue of how to fund the cleanup of tens of thousands of pieces of energy infrastructure at a time when conventional oil and gas is declining in Alberta has brought the United Conservative Party government into conflict with landowners and rural municipalities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2024.