Wet and windy in the Edmonton area this morning as a trough of low pressure slides west to east across the province.

The rain should be east of Edmonton by late morning and will move into eastern Alberta this afternoon. That'll set the stage for some storms in the east this afternoon.

We'll also likely have some thunderstorms in the foothills (possibly severe storms) later today. AND...closer to the Low Pressure centre in NW Alberta, some thunderstorms will pop up this afternoon.

Edmonton gets a bit of clearing this afternoon and a high of 21 or 22. Just a slight risk of a scattered shower late this afternoon/early evening.

Wednesday and Thursday are still shaping up SOGGY and cooler. The heaviest rain in Edmonton and area will likely fall Wednesday morning and then again Thursday morning.

10-20mm is likely for the area Wednesday (with the potential for some spots to get more). Thursday's rainfall totals are still TBD.

Summer starts Friday and we should be back to highs near 20 for Fri and the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - A few showers (risk of a thunderstorm) in the area this morning.

Partly cloudy this afternoon. Slight risk of a shower.

High: 22

Evening - Increasing cloud. Rain starting overnight.

9pm: 19

Wednesday - Cloudy with periods of rain in the morning. 10-20mm likely.

Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 13

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 15

Friday - Mostly cloudy.

SUMMER SOLSTICE

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 21