EDMONTON -- It was a warm start to winter and the season will end on the same note.

Daytime highs are set to climb to around 10 C today and Wednesday.

We'll be even warmer Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid teens in Edmonton.

The Vernal Equinox (start of spring) is Saturday and there's no major change to the outlook for the first few days of the new season.

Daytime highs will probably continue to be in the 10-15 C range.

That puts us WELL above average for mid-to-late March. The average high over the next ten days goes from +2 to +5.

Thanks to a dominant upper ridge, it will be almost all of Alberta enjoying the warmer-than-average conditions.

AND most areas get fairly clear skies as well.

So... warm, sunny and melty for this last week of winter.

One last thought:

The ONLY thing I'm watching that looks semi-interesting is Monday.

The GEM-Glbl model suddenly threw a ton of snow in for the Edmonton region on Monday.

This tends to happen from time to time (especially in the spring). You'll get one run of a model that calls for BIG precip six to eight days out.

And then... the next run, or the next day... it "disappears" from the model output.

That's not to say it never happens & that's why I'll watch to see how this develops.

But, for now... I'm not including it in the forecast.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny. Light wind.

High: 9

Tonight - Mainly clear.

9pm: 4

Wednesday - Mainly sunny. Wind SE 15-20 in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 11

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 14

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 14

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 11

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 12