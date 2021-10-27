Edmonton weather for Oct. 27: Clearing, breezy and warm (again)

EDMONTON -

The "warm" weather continues (well...warm for October).

Temperatures hit 15 C in the city on Tuesday and should make it to around 13 C today.

We'll start the day with some clouds and then skies will clear for this afternoon.

Wind picks up (20-30 km/h) by lunchtime and it'll be breezy through the afternoon.

Further north, fog advisories are in effect for Slave Lake, Fort McMurray, High Level regions.

The dense fog in those areas should dissipate by late this morning.

Today will be our 10th warmer-than-average day in Edmonton this month.

We've had 12 "average" days and five cooler-than-average days so far this October.

Most of those above-average have come in the back half of this month.

Since Oct 15., Edmonton has only had one below-average day.

AND...I don't think we'll get another cooler-than-average day for the rest of the month.

That doesn't mean it's not going to cool off, though. It's just that the average high slips to 4 C by this weekend.

So, even with highs of 9 C or 10 C Thursday, 7 C Friday and 5 C for the weekend...that'll be no worse than "average".

AND...the first week of November looks slightly warmer than the coming weekend with highs in the 5 to 10 C range for next week.

Halloween Outlook:

The weather looks great central and northern Alberta on Sunday.

Mainly sunny or Partly cloudy skies for all areas, no rain or snow expected.

Temperatures should hit highs in the 3 to 8 C range (northwestern Alberta may have some of the warmest afternoon temps).

Early-evening temperatures for most areas will be right around zero or just slightly above.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Morning clouds. Clearing this afternoon.

Breezy. Wind - south 20-30 km/h midday and this afternoon.

High: 13

Tonight - A few clouds. Wind easing late this evening.

9pm: 7

Thursday - Sunny in the morning. Afternoon clouds.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 9

Friday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 7

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 5

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 5

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 7