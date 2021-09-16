Edmonton weather for Sept. 16: Windy again today, warming for the weekend

EDMONTON -

If you liked yesterday, you'll LOVE today. If you hated yesterday, just get through today and you'll like the next few days more.

Much like Wednesday, it'll be a gusty days across central and northern Alberta.

Wind speeds of 20-30 km/h with gusts in the 40-50 km/h range are expected for most of today in the Edmonton region.

We may even get gusts closer to 60 km/h around lunch time.

Morning clouds will give way to some sun for later today and we'll hit a high of around 15 degrees this afternoon.

Rain is expected to continue into this afternoon across northeastern Alberta with 20-40 mm possible in areas around Fort McMurray and north.

No significant rain is expected elsewhere in Alberta today.

Wind eases tonight and we'll get into the upper teens with some sun on Friday.

Saturday's shaping up to be our warmest day of the next five with a high around 20 C.

Then, mid to upper teens for Sunday-Tuesday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

Wind: WNW 20-30 with gusts in the 40-50 km/h range.

High: 15

Tonight - A few clouds. Wind easing this evening.

9pm: 10

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Wind: S 10-20 km/h

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 18

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 19

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 17

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 16

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 18