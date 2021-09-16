Edmonton weather for Sept. 16: Windy again today, warming for the weekend
If you liked yesterday, you'll LOVE today. If you hated yesterday, just get through today and you'll like the next few days more.
Much like Wednesday, it'll be a gusty days across central and northern Alberta.
Wind speeds of 20-30 km/h with gusts in the 40-50 km/h range are expected for most of today in the Edmonton region.
We may even get gusts closer to 60 km/h around lunch time.
Morning clouds will give way to some sun for later today and we'll hit a high of around 15 degrees this afternoon.
Rain is expected to continue into this afternoon across northeastern Alberta with 20-40 mm possible in areas around Fort McMurray and north.
No significant rain is expected elsewhere in Alberta today.
Wind eases tonight and we'll get into the upper teens with some sun on Friday.
Saturday's shaping up to be our warmest day of the next five with a high around 20 C.
Then, mid to upper teens for Sunday-Tuesday.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Cloudy this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.
Wind: WNW 20-30 with gusts in the 40-50 km/h range.
High: 15
Tonight - A few clouds. Wind easing this evening.
9pm: 10
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Wind: S 10-20 km/h
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 18
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 5
Afternoon High: 19
Sunday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 5
Afternoon High: 17
Monday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 16
Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 18
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | 'Leadership matters,' Trudeau says of Alberta's COVID-19 crisis
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says while he's not in the position to judge Alberta's approach to containing the spread of COVID-19, the crisis there is proof that 'leadership matters.' He said he has spoken with the Clerk of the Privy Council to ensure the province’s needs are met as it battles the fourth wave.
UPDATED | Proof of vaccination program announced in Alberta as state of public health emergency declared
The government of Alberta has joined other provinces across Canada in announcing a proof of vaccination program as COVID-19 cases continue to soar to well over a thousand per day.
Inside an Ontario ICU where the COVID-19 patients are largely young, and all unvaccinated
The truth of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Canada is starkly clear inside the intensive care unit at Hamilton General, where the majority of the COVID-19 patients struggling on life support are young — and unvaccinated.
Abducted father located after Hamilton home invasion leaves 1 son dead, another critically injured
A man who was abducted early Thursday morning has been located with life-threatening injuries following a shooting and home invasion that left one of his sons dead and another in critical condition, Hamilton police say.
Liberals and Conservatives tangled in a tie in the final days of campaign: Nanos
As the clock ticks down toward Election Day, neither the Liberals nor the Conservatives have managed to secure a comfortable lead and the two parties remain tangled in a statistical tie, according to the latest polling data from Nanos Research.
BREAKING | Ontario reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting more than 800 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths due to the disease.
Homicide team now investigating Langley, B.C., teacher's disappearance
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now involved in the case of missing Langley, B.C., teacher Naomi Onotera, authorities revealed Wednesday.
'Fought hard for this day': Decades-old water advisory lifted for First Nation on Manitoba-Ontario border
An Indigenous community on the Manitoba-Ontario boundary is welcoming clean, running water for the first time in nearly 25 years.
People recently diagnosed with COVID-19 won't be able to vote on election day
Thousands of Canadians will not be able to vote in the upcoming federal election because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Elections Canada said.
Calgary
-
'A total loss': Fire crews battle blaze at home near Bragg Creek
Redwood Meadows and Rocky View County firefighters responded after fire broke out Thursday morning at a home near Bragg Creek.
-
Clarity needed on new Alberta restrictions and exemption program: Calgary Chamber of Commerce
The Calgary Chamber of Commerce is calling for clarity on Alberta's new COVID-19 restrictions and exemption program.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Proof of vaccination program announced in Alberta as state of public health emergency declared
The government of Alberta has joined other provinces across Canada in announcing a proof of vaccination program as COVID-19 cases continue to soar to well over a thousand per day.
Saskatoon
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Proof of vaccination program announced in Alberta as state of public health emergency declared
The government of Alberta has joined other provinces across Canada in announcing a proof of vaccination program as COVID-19 cases continue to soar to well over a thousand per day.
-
Sask. reports more than 400 new COVID-19 cases for 4th day in a row; passes 4,000 active cases
The Saskatchewan government confirmed 475 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, marking the fourth day in row the province has added more than 400 cases.
-
As Sask. COVID-19 cases continue to surge, health authority tries out home testing for kids
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is hoping to target unvaccinated children and their families by launching a home screening pilot project which it says is a first in Canada.
Regina
-
City of Regina delays proof of vaccination target date by two months
Regina city council is pushing back its target date to require proof of vaccination from people entering city facilities.
-
Sask. reports more than 400 new COVID-19 cases for 4th day in a row; passes 4,000 active cases
The Saskatchewan government confirmed 475 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, marking the fourth day in row the province has added more than 400 cases.
-
Full vax, half vax or no vax: What fans need to know before the first Rider game with COVID-19 vaccine verification
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced further details on how the club's first game with a COVID-19 vaccination verification program will work for fans coming to Mosaic Stadium this Friday.
Atlantic
-
'We have a solution to the pandemic' Higgs tells unvaccinated; N.B. reports 63 new cases to set single-day high
As New Brunswick reported a one-day high of 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the province announced that it will require proof of vaccination starting next week to encourage more people to get vaccinated.
-
Probe continues into N.S. family's death in travel trailer: 'It may take some time'
The ongoing investigation into the deaths of a family of six from Amherst continued Wednesday with limited developments and authorities suggesting answers may not come quickly.
-
Nova Scotia registers $341.6 million deficit for last year driven by COVID-19 costs
Nova Scotia has closed the books on the 2020-21 fiscal year, registering a pandemic-driven deficit of $341.6 million.
Vancouver
-
Torched vehicle found in East Vancouver; streets blocked by police tape: witnesses
Two residential streets in East Vancouver were behind police tape early Thursday morning after a burned vehicle was found overnight.
-
B.C. wildfires: Here's how much was fundraised for victims at provincial liquor, cannabis stores
The B.C. government says customers at the province's liquor and cannabis stores donated more than $1.45 million to the Canadian Red Cross to help residents affected by wildfires.
-
Police investigating deadly shooting at luxury hotel in downtown Vancouver
Police are investigating after a man was gunned down at an upscale hotel in the waterfront area of downtown Vancouver Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman seriously injured in downtown Sudbury stabbing
Sudbury police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing after two women were approached on a walking path in downtown Sudbury that resulted in one sustaining serious injuries.
-
Inside an Ontario ICU where the COVID-19 patients are largely young, and all unvaccinated
The truth of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Canada is starkly clear inside the intensive care unit at Hamilton General, where the majority of the COVID-19 patients struggling on life support are young — and unvaccinated.
-
Juno award-winning bands to headline Timmins music festival
With so few music festivals happening in the country and people potentially hesitant to be among crowds, organizers of 'Rock on the River' knew they had to make their event's comeback a big one.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating possible theft of COVID-19 vaccine from supersite
The Winnipeg Police Service confirmed it is investigating the possible theft of COVID-19 vaccine from a supersite in Winnipeg.
-
MLA Shannon Martin withdraws bid for Manitoba PC leadership
A Progressive Conservative MLA, who recently threw his hat in the ring of the Tory leadership race, has withdrawn his name from the ballot.
-
Who is eligible for a medical exemption to the COVID-19 vaccine in Manitoba
Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force has outlined who is eligible for a temporary or permanent medical exemption to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 66 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Health officials identified 66 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday as the number of active cases in the region remains above 600.
-
Cannabis producer Tilray closing Nanaimo offices and cultivation facility after merger
A major cannabis producer on Vancouver Island is closing its Nanaimo office and cultivation facility, citing "operational efficiencies" after a recent merger.
-
2 Victoria businesses call on city to pay for private security amid concerns of increased crime
Ryan Burghardt owns Budget Break and Muffler on Douglas Street in downtown Victoria. He says a drastic increase in crime is hurting his business.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting more than 800 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths due to the disease.
-
Abducted father located after Hamilton home invasion leaves 1 son dead, another critically injured
A man who was abducted early Thursday morning has been located with life-threatening injuries following a shooting and home invasion that left one of his sons dead and another in critical condition, Hamilton police say.
-
LIFE UNMASKED
LIFE UNMASKED | Why should you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Your top questions answered
In this week’s episode of Life Unmasked, two experts answer some of the top COVID-19 vaccine questions sent to the team by listeners.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports 782 more COVID-19 cases, as total number of infections surpasses 400,000
Quebec's Ministry of Health reported Thursday that 782 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, and two more people have died due to the disease.
-
New report says Quebec nurses need better working conditions
Among the recommendations is the stabilization of care teams by avoiding the use of placement agencies "as much as possible." It is suggested that there be a maximum number of hours of work that can be done per day and per week.
-
Dube maintains his position on mandatory vaccination for health-care workers
Health Minister Christian Dubé is maintaining his position: 20,000 health care workers must still obtain their two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by October 15.
London
-
Fanshawe College investigating online threats to drug and sexually assault students
Fanshawe College in London, Ont. says it is working with community partners such as London police after 'sexually violent' threats were allegedly made online.
-
Ontario announces supports for students reporting sexual violence as schools investigate allegations, threats
As Western University continues to investigate online allegations of sexual assaults at a first-year residence, the Ontario government has announced new supports for students who report sexual violence.
-
Single-vehicle crash west of Exeter, Ont. turns fatal
One person has died following an early morning collision west of Exeter, Ont.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting more than 800 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths due to the disease.
-
New data offers first glimpse of COVID-19 vaccination rates in Waterloo Region schools
Just over a week into the new school year, Waterloo Region’s school boards have released COVID-19 vaccination figures for their employees.
-
Girl says she was approached by ‘suspicious’ man in Cambridge
Police are investigating a report from a female youth who says she was approached by a ‘suspicious’ man in Cambridge.