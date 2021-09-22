Edmonton weather for Sept. 22: Autumn gets off to a warm start
The average high for final week of September drops from 17 to 15 degrees.
This year, we're closing out the month with a string of above-average temperatures.
The only exception is Thursday.
The upper ridge that helped contribute to our 23 C day Tuesday is collapsing.
So, we'll get some clouds today and there's a slight risk of a scattered shower in the area midday and again around suppertime.
Most of the city and surrounding area will stay dry, though.
Temperatures will top out near 20 degrees.
A low-pressure system is making it's way across northern Alberta over the next 24 hours bringing a better chance of showers to the north.
We'll see a push of cooler air from the north coming in behind that system on Thursday.
So, our daytime high will drop to the 15 C range tomorrow. However, with sunny skies, it may not feel all that chilly.
(And that's still right around average for this time of year.)
There's a frost risk Friday morning. But, that'll be a one-off. We're up into the 20s Friday afternoon and morning lows are well above zero for the next five to seven days (with the exception of Friday morning).
Daytime highs are forecast to be in the 19 to 24 degree range from Friday right through to Tuesday of next week.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Mostly cloudy. Slight risk of a spotty shower.
High: 19
Tonight - Clearing overnight.
9pm: 14
Thursday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 5
Afternoon High: 15
Friday - Morning clouds. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 22
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 20
Sunday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 7
Afternoon High: 21
Monday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 23
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Edmonton weather for Sept. 22: Autumn gets off to a warm start
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario premier to make announcement Wednesday as COVID-19 certificate system kicks off
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement on Wednesday as the province’s COVID-19 passport system kicks off.
O'Toole triggers campaign review after loss, saying no one more disappointed than him
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says he's triggered a review looking into his party's election loss, underscoring that he's committed to making sure the Tories are battle-ready for the next one.
FBI asks for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiance as new tip emerges about his previous movements
The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiance Brian Laundrie after a coroner made an initial determination that Petito died by homicide.
Several ridings still too close to call with many mail-in ballots still to be counted
While Canadians didn't have to wait too long on election night to find out who will lead the next government, there are still several individual seats too close to call and it could take a few days to get clear results with many mail-in ballots still to be counted.
Trump sues niece, NY Times over records behind 2018 tax story
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday sued his estranged niece and The New York Times over a 2018 story about his family's wealth and tax practices that was partly based on confidential documents she provided to the newspaper's reporters.
Verdict today in 2019 Ottawa transit bus crash trial
Aissatou Diallo, 44, is facing three counts of dangerous driving causing death and 35 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.
Quebec considering special law to prevent anti-vax protesters from blocking access to hospitals, schools
Quebec premier François Legault said it’s 'unacceptable' that people have been protesting against the vaccine passport outside hospitals and schools recently and said the province could turn to the law to put an end to these demonstrations.
Elections Canada 'sorry' people didn't vote because of long lineups
Many older voters, parents with young children and Canadians with disabilities didn't vote because of long lineups at their voting sites, with Elections Canada apologizing for the wait but saying there was little else they could do in a pandemic.
Canadian recounts her abduction by jihadis in Burkina Faso
Edith Blais, a 37-year-old Canadian, and her Italian companion Luca Tacchetto were captured by jihadis in December 2018 in eastern Burkina Faso while touring the region and attempting to cross into neighbouring Benin.
Calgary
-
Calgary's crowded mayoral contest is currently a 'two-horse race': poll
According to a recent poll, Jeromy Farkas and Jyoti Gondek are currently well ahead of the mayoral candidate pack when it comes to voter support.
-
Tyler Shandro resigns as Alberta health minister, moves to labour and immigration
Premier Jason Kenney swapped Tyler Shandro and Jason Copping's portfolios in a mid-afternoon cabinet shuffle Tuesday.
-
Special meeting of Calgary city council called to discuss COVID-19
A special meeting of Calgary's city council has been called for Wednesday afternoon to discuss the response to the pandemic, along with a confidential personnel matter.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. premier says mostly maskless PPC rally in Saskatoon 'unfortunate'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says “it’s unfortunate” that people who attended the People’s Party of Canada election headquarters in Saskatoon flouted the province’s mask mandate.
-
Saskatoon voter frustrated over accessibility issues at polling station
A Saskatoon man says his polling station wasn’t set up for him to enter in his wheelchair despite being led to believe it was accessible.
-
Saskatoon police 'concerned' there may be other victims after alleged sexual assault
Following an investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service sex crimes unit, a 60-year-old man has been charged with sexual assualt.
Regina
-
Fall colours are in full force – but temps are still giving summer vibes
Welcome to fall everyone! The autumnal equinox is here, and as of 1:21 p.m. Saskatchewan time Wednesday, Sept. 22, it will be astronomical fall.
-
'Devious Licks': Latest TikTok trend targets school bathrooms in Regina
From stolen urinal attempts to missing soap dispensers, washrooms in Regina schools have become the target of the latest TikTok challenge.
-
Sask. reports record-high COVID-19 hospitalizations for 3rd straight day; 4 children hospitalized
Saskatchewan broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, marking the third straight day the province has done so.
Atlantic
-
Growing pressure on N.S. government to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for health-care workers
With mandatory vaccines looking more and more likely for healthcare workers in Nova Scotia, union reps say government will have to provide alternatives for workers who can't -- or won't -- get the shot.
-
New Brunswick reports 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, active cases rise to 509
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 40 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 509.
-
Amherst organizing memorial for family that perished in camper fire
With pandemic protocols still in place across Nova Scotia, organizers in Amherst say they're working on plans to allow the largest amount of people to attend while still staying safe.
Vancouver
-
Fact-check: Yes, you need to get vaccinated even if you've caught COVID-19
Thousands of British Columbians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began and the province's top doctor says many have asked if they still need to be vaccinated against the disease.
-
Secrecy over B.C.'s true number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients
The number of British Columbians in hospital due to COVID-19 is a tightly-held secret, as the province removes those who are no longer infectious from the tally – even though those individuals may spend months in treatment.
-
COVID-19 in B.C.: Update coming from health ministry as nearly 80% are fully vaccinated
Eighty per cent of B.C. residents age 12 and up should soon be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as the vaccination rate inched up from 79.5 per cent on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario premier to make announcement Wednesday as COVID-19 certificate system kicks off
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement on Wednesday as the province’s COVID-19 passport system kicks off.
-
Rainfall warning from French River to Mattawa
As rain enters the northeast region, several communities are under a rainfall warning Wednesday with up to 100 millimetres of rain possible in some areas.
-
Important things to know as Ontario's vaccine certificate program begins today
Ontario's vaccine certificate program is now in effect and there are some important things to know about how it will work.
Winnipeg
-
Brandon condo building engulfed in flames; fire shooting from roof
Brandon fire and emergency crews are battling a blaze at a condo building that broke out Tuesday night.
-
Manitoba riding continues to be unclaimed, votes are neck and neck
At the end of the day Monday, one Manitoba riding remained unclaimed in the federal election. That result has not changed late Tuesday afternoon.
-
House fire prompts road closures in Winnipeg's North End
A Wednesday morning house fire in Winnipeg’s North End has resulted in road closures.
Vancouver Island
-
'Think about your family': Vancouver Island mother urges vaccinations after husband hospitalized with COVID-19
Miranda Mellor is speaking out after her 39-year-old, vaccine-hesitant husband ended up in the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria for treatment of COVID-19.
-
Vancouver Island adds 61 new COVID-19 cases, as influx delays surgeries
There are now 5,282 active COVID-19 cases in B.C., including 619 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.
-
Initial repairs nearly complete after undersea cables that power Vancouver Island damaged: BC Hydro
BC Hydro says it's still hard at work repairing damage to underwater cables that bring electricity to Vancouver Island.
Toronto
-
Important things to know as Ontario's vaccine certificate program begins today
Ontario's vaccine certificate program is now in effect and there are some important things to know about how it will work.
-
Ontario premier to make announcement Wednesday as COVID-19 certificate system kicks off
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement on Wednesday as the province’s COVID-19 passport system kicks off.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario’s mandatory vaccine certificate program could be in place until at least spring 2022
The scientific director of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table believes the province’s proof-of-vaccination system could be lifted in the spring of 2022.
Montreal
-
Plante, Coderre in a tight race as Montreal election campaign kicks off
The race for Montreal mayor is shaping up to be a close one between frontrunners Valérie Plante and Denis Coderre, according to a Léger poll commissioned by Le Devoir.
-
Quebec considering special law to prevent anti-vax protesters from blocking access to hospitals, schools
Quebec premier François Legault said it’s 'unacceptable' that people have been protesting against the vaccine passport outside hospitals and schools recently and said the province could turn to the law to put an end to these demonstrations.
-
No charges after 9 people, including a child, were hit by a car outside a Montreal polling station
The collision happened at the voting station at the Sunshine Academy at 65 Sunshine St. No charges will be laid, police say.
London
-
Ontario premier to make announcement Wednesday as COVID-19 certificate system kicks off
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement on Wednesday as the province’s COVID-19 passport system kicks off.
-
Proof of vaccination for non-essential businesses now in effect, are Londoners ready?
As of Wednesday morning residents will need to show a proof of vaccination to access non-essential businesses in Ontario including nightclubs, entertainment venues, gyms and restaurants.
-
Up to 75 mm of rain possible by Thursday as system moves through southwestern Ontario
The rain has started to come down in southwestern Ontario and will last until Thursday bringing upwards of 10 cm to some areas.
Kitchener
-
Important things to know as Ontario's vaccine certificate program begins today
Ontario's vaccine certificate program is now in effect and there are some important things to know about how it will work.
-
WRPS chief asks for patience as Ontario launches vaccine certificate program
Police Chief Bryan Larkin is asking Waterloo Region residents for "patience, generosity and kindness" as the province launches its proof of COVID-19 vaccination program.
-
Two teens arrested at gathering of hundreds on University of Guelph campus: police
Guelph police have arrested two teens following a gathering of hundreds of students on the University of Guelph campus.