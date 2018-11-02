A bit of fresh snow on the ground in and around the Edmonton area this morning.

Further south, we have freezing rain warnings in effect for areas from Rocky Mountain House/Red Deer east towards Coronation.

That freezing rain will stick around for a few hours and then flip to some snow later this morning.

The Edmonton region gets 3-6cm of snow by this afternoon and then the snow tapers off later today.

Parts of East-Central Alberta could get 5-10cm of snow today with the snow ending in that region tonight.

Another shot of snow tracks across Northern Alberta tonight and early Saturday.

The Peace Country gets a risk of freezing rain or snow late tonight.

Most (probably all) of the snow will be north of Edmonton Saturday morning. But, there's a slight risk of a few flurries early in the day.

NE Alberta gets some light snow Saturday morning.

Brace for a big cooldown next week.

Daytime highs will drop into the -5 range by Tue/Wed in Edmonton.

AND...-5 to -10 range highs look likely for the end of next week.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with periods of snow. 3-6cm likely.

High: 1

Evening - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: -2

Saturday - Slight risk of flurries in the morning. Then...Cloudy with sunny breaks.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 4

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain/snow mix or freezing rain in the morning.

40% chance of snow late afternoon/evening.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 2

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: -3

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: -4

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -4​