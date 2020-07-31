EDMONTON -- It's been a hot end to July and August will start the same way.

Edmonton has had daytime highs above 25 all week and probably won't get a sub-25 high until Tuesday.

Elsewhere around the province, many areas have been in the 30 range and that'll continue through the weekend.

The hottest spots over the next 2 or 3 days will be in the SE and in the NW. Daytime highs will likely be in the low 30s.

Edmonton and area gets back to some sun this afternoon (after some morning clouds).

Today's high should be in the 27 range, feeling like 31'ish with humidity.

Then... as the upper ridge strengthens, we climb to highs around 30 Sat/Sun/Mon.

A collapse in the ridge will likely bring some showers/thunderstorms Monday night.

Afternoon/evening thunderstorm activity through the foothills will be an almost daily occurrence through to Monday.

Most of those storms will stay in the foothills, rather than pushing ENE across the province in the evening/overnight hours.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Clouds clearing by mid to late morning. Sunny this afternoon.

High: 27

Tonight - Cloudy periods overnight.

9pm: 23

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 29

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 18

Afternoon High: 30

Monday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 18

Afternoon High: 29

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 23