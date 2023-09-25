Josh Classen's forecast: 2 more days around 20 C
Two more days with afternoon highs of 20 or 21 C in Edmonton.
After a weekend that saw temperatures hit 22 C on Saturday and 20 C on Sunday, the warm spell sticks around for a few more days.
Even the mid-week "cooling" doesn't look THAT dramatic. We'll just slip to highs in 16 to 19 C range, which is right around average for the end of September.
Friday and Saturday look slightly cooler: highs closer to 15 C. BUT, then we get back to the upper teens for Sunday/Monday.
So, the end of September and the first few days of October should be nice and warm/mild.
No significant risk of frost this week.
NOW...if you've been watching long-range models and looking at some apps that have automated forecasts, you're seeing snow and a bigger cooldown for the middle of NEXT week.
I think it's a little too far off to get overly concerned or excited about it. But, it's definitely something we'll be watching. For now, I'm leaving the snow out of my forecast.
But, it DOES look like we'll see some single-digit daytime highs and sub-zero morning lows by the middle of next week.
Precipitation outlook: Slight risk of a shower in the Edmonton area Wednesday morning.
Best chance for showers/rain will be in northeastern Alberta Wednesday afternoon.
Outside of that, it looks fairly dry for the next few days.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mainly sunny.
Wind becoming SE 10-20 with occasional gusts in the 30-40 km/h range.
High: 21
Tonight - A few clouds.
9pm: 17
Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 21
Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a morning shower.
Morning Low: 10
Afternoon High: 18
Thursday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 7
Afternoon High: 17
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 15
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 5
Afternoon High: 15
