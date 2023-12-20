Josh Classen's forecast: Back above 0 C and the outlook is snow-free
Milder air is moving back in over central and northwestern Alberta.
Afternoon temperatures were below 0 C by a few degrees on Tuesday. However, we'll be back above 0 C this afternoon.
This is the last day of autumn, as winter starts Thursday. It's still not really going to FEEL like winter, though.
We've had a couple centimetres of snow in northeastern Alberta (especially around Fort McMurray) in the past 24 hours. That snow will move off into northern Saskatchewan this morning.
We also have some freezing rain around Grande Prairie overnight. Looks like there's a bit of freezing rain or mixed precipitation through the foothills this morning.
The Edmonton area got a dusting of snow early Tuesday, but it looks like that'll be it for precipitation between now and the middle of next week.
In fact, if you have travel plans this weekend, road conditions should be fine across the entire province.
The only spots that might see some snow are:
- Edson-Jasper late Friday night/early Saturday morning;
- the southern mountains parks Saturday morning; and
- Lethbridge/Medicine Hat regions Saturday.
Temperatures climb a handful of degrees above 0 C Thursday and Friday afternoons.
There's a weak upper trough that'll swing through on Saturday.
So...we'll probably slip to a high around 0 C on Sunday. BUT...there's a quick rebound in temperatures and Edmonton should be in the 0 to 5 C range for Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Wednesday has the potential to be even warmer; possibly in the 5 to 10 C range.
Looking REALLY LONG-range: Above-average temperatures should continue right through into early January in the Edmonton region.
That doesn't necessarily mean afternoons above 0 C. But, we will very likely be warmer than average through the start of the new year.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Partly cloudy.
High: 2
Tonight - Mostly cloudy overnight.
9pm: -3
Thursday - Partly cloudy.
WINTER SOLSTICE
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 4
Friday - Sunny morning. Increasing late-day cloud.
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 6
Saturday - Partly cloudy. Breezy.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 2
Sunday - Mainly sunny.
CHRISTMAS EVE
Morning Low: -11
Afternoon High: 0
Monday - Partly cloudy.
CHRISTMAS DAY
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: 2
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Beware costs and logistics of at-home chargers before buying an electric car
It's a simple yet important routine for so many Canadians - plugging in their cellphones and smartwatches before bed to ensure they're fully charged in the morning. Increasingly, there's another item to add to the list: the car.
opinion The worst retirement planning mistakes you should avoid, according to an expert
In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew highlights some of the worst -- and most common -- retirement planning mistakes to avoid, so that your retirement is as financially secure and comfortable as possible (Getty Images)
Two arrested in connection to P.E.I. youth disappearance, human remains found
Prince Edward Island RCMP says two youth were arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the disappearance of a 17-year-old. Hours later, police say human remains were located on Sorrie Road in Milltown Cross.
AI image-generators were trained on suspected explicit photos of children, study claims
Hidden inside the foundation of popular artificial intelligence image-generators are thousands of images of child sexual abuse, according to a new report that urges companies to take action to address a harmful flaw in the technology they built.
NEW The year in review: Influential people who died in 2023
The world said goodbye to many influential people this year. Here's a look at who died in 2023.
Top Hamas leader arrives in Cairo for talks on war
Hamas' top leader travelled to Cairo on Wednesday for talks on the war in Gaza, part of a flurry of diplomacy aimed at securing another ceasefire and hostage swap at a moment when the militant group is putting up stiff resistance to Israel's offensive.
Cracking the code: messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
She bought a colourful vase at Goodwill for US$3.99. The rare piece sold at auction for US$107,000
Jessica Vincent had just started surveying the shelves of a Virginia thrift store when a vase caught her eye. The piece looked old amongst the clutter of measuring cups, candles and other tchotchkes. After adjusting her eyes, Vincent made out the words 'Murano' and 'Italia'.
Takeaways from Colorado's historic ruling that Trump is ineligible for office
The Colorado Supreme Court made history Tuesday with an unprecedented ruling that former President Donald Trump is constitutionally ineligible to run in 2024, but Trump has mastered the art of converting legal setbacks into polling bounces.
Calgary
-
'It's kind of a Twilight Zone moment': Critics question Alberta's plan to reinstate fuel tax in 2024
Alberta is again feeling the pressure to extend its relief at the pumps, but the premier says the full fuel tax holiday needs to come to an end to help the budget.
-
'We will continue to push back': Alberta to continue single-use plastics ban fight with federal government
Alberta's government will continue its court battle over regulations which lay the groundwork for a ban on single-use plastics.
-
Alberta Health Services shuts down 2 therapeutic tubs at WinSport centre
Two therapeutic tubs used by athletes at WinSport Canada Olympic Park are closed down, according to online inspection reports from Alberta Health Services.
Saskatoon
-
One dead, Sask. RCMP member injured in officer-involved shooting
One man is dead and an RCMP officer is injured after an officer-involved shooting on the Red Earth Cree Nation in northeast Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. government plans to buy the Lighthouse and move its residents elsewhere
The Government of Saskatchewan plans to buy Saskatoon’s Lighthouse and flip the building once the current tenants are out.
-
Beware costs and logistics of at-home chargers before buying an electric car
It's a simple yet important routine for so many Canadians - plugging in their cellphones and smartwatches before bed to ensure they're fully charged in the morning. Increasingly, there's another item to add to the list: the car.
Regina
-
Two found dead in early morning Regina house fire
Regina Fire says two people were found dead following a house fire in the city early Wednesday morning.
-
One dead, Sask. RCMP member injured in officer-involved shooting
One man is dead and an RCMP officer is injured after an officer-involved shooting on the Red Earth Cree Nation in northeast Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. Indigenous couple reflects on long history of creating dreamcatchers
Veteran Harvey Pelleteir from Cowessess First Nation and his wife, Mary Pelleteir from Cote First Nation have been sharing their love of art with people across Saskatchewan and the world for years.
Atlantic
-
Two arrested in connection to P.E.I. youth disappearance, human remains found
Prince Edward Island RCMP says two youth were arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the disappearance of a 17-year-old. Hours later, police say human remains were located on Sorrie Road in Milltown Cross.
-
N.B., N.S. continue to grapple with outages
The worst of the storm that tore through the Maritimes may be over, but many people in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are still dealing with power outages.
-
Man hospitalized after stabbing at Dartmouth motel: police
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating an alleged stabbing at a Dartmouth motel early Wednesday morning.
Toronto
-
Toronto police board approves $20 million budget increase for 2024
The Toronto Police Service is asking the city for a nearly $1.2 billion net operating budget for 2024, which it said will allow hundreds of new uniformed officers to be hired.
-
NEW
NEW Shoppers can save money on refurbished products, but are they worth buying?
Are refurbished products worth buying? An Ontario company says it can be a great way for shoppers to save some money.
-
Man wanted since October arrested in Hamilton
Hamilton police arrested a man who allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release, weeks after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.
Montreal
-
Negotiations remain deadlocked for nurses, teachers in Quebec
Negotiations between the Quebec government and workers in the public sector have reached an impasse.
-
Quebec's tuition hike, French rules for English universities can be challenged in court: lawyer
McGill is now offering a bursary to offset Quebec's new tuition hike for out-of-province students attending English universities, but one lawyer says the university can fight back with an even bigger weapon: a legal challenge.
-
Teachers' union rejects government's latest offer
A union representing some 95,000 teachers has rejected the Quebec government's latest offer.
Ottawa
-
OCDSB Trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth sanctioned for code of conduct violations
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees have voted to declare that Trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth violated the board's code of conduct and voted to impose sanctions.
-
Former head of Ottawa school bus authority sues OSTA
The former head of the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) Vicky Kyriaco has filed a lawsuit against her former employer, citing constructive dismissal and aggravated damages.
-
Cold streak coming to Ottawa heading into the weekend
Above freezing temperatures on Wednesday will give way to a frigid Thursday and Friday heading into the Christmas weekend.
Kitchener
-
Fire at New Hamburg apiary
No one was hurt in a fire at a New Hamburg apiary Wednesday morning.
-
Man dead, 6 in hospital after accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at Kitchener, Ont. home
Police say a 25-year-old man is dead from an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a car left running in the garage of a Kitchener, Ont. home.
-
Crash closes Hwy. 6 ramps in Guelph
Ontario Provincial Police have closed the ramps on and off Highway 6 at College Avenue in Guelph after a crash.
Northern Ontario
-
opinion
opinion The worst retirement planning mistakes you should avoid, according to an expert
In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew highlights some of the worst -- and most common -- retirement planning mistakes to avoid, so that your retirement is as financially secure and comfortable as possible (Getty Images)
-
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
-
Crown seeks banishment for man in Moose Factory assault case
Sentencing is delayed for a northern Ontario man accused in two physical altercations after an apparent plea bargain with the Crown goes sideways at a hearing Monday.
Winnipeg
-
'Someone will die': Nurse shares concerns as HSC deals with 30-plus hour wait times
A nurse at the Health Sciences Centre is worried patients could die if something doesn't change regarding emergency room wait times.
-
Cracking the code: messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
-
Rural council looks to Manitoba court after ousting fellow councillor
A legal battle over a rural Manitoba council's decision to oust one of its members has reached Manitoba's highest trial court.
Vancouver
-
Woman charged with murder after body found at Delta, B.C., property
One day after a woman's body was discovered in Delta, B.C., authorities have announced charges against another woman with a "familial relationship" to the deceased.
-
$10M PacNet settlement the largest civil forfeiture in B.C. history, Farnworth says
The B.C. government announced the largest civil forfeiture in the province's history Tuesday, but the company involved maintains it did nothing wrong, and only settled the case to spare its "innocent employees" and their families from the stress of a trial.
-
Have you had your catalytic converter stolen? You're not alone
The theft of catalytic converters in B.C. remains a multi-million-dollar problem, and some repair shops say more needs to be done to crack down on the thieves and those they sell to.
Vancouver Island
-
Newly discovered fault line running underneath the Saanich Peninsula could be catastrophic for southern Vancouver Island
To the untrained eye, it’s nothing more than a tiny bump in the trail that surrounds Elk Lake. For Theron Finley, a PhD candidate at the University of Victoria in the earthquake geology department, it’s much more.
-
These changes are coming to West Shore bus routes in January
Commuters in the Victoria Regional Transit system are going to see changes to bussing routes in the new year, particularly in the growing West Shore.
-
Fake nurse facing charges after trying to get job in B.C. hospital: police
A 34-year-old woman on Vancouver Island is facing criminal charges after trying to get a nursing job using forged credentials.