Josh Classen's forecast: Cold and snowy start to March

Don't expect much change to the temperature pattern until the middle/end of next week.

We're looking at mornings around -20 C and afternoon highs around -14 C for the next four or five days.

Average highs for the first week of March are in the -2 C and average lows are around -12 C.

So, today marks the start of meteorological spring...but temperatures are definitely still on the wintry side.

There's also some more snow coming this weekend.

There's some uncertainty with snowfall accumulation. But, I'm thinking somewhere in the 5 to 10 cm range looks likely.

More than 10 cm is possible, but looks less likely (as of right now). Same goes for less than 5 cm: It's possible...but not as likely.

The system will push up from the south, so it'll be hitting the Red Deer/Calgary regions early in the day Saturday and then moving through the Edmonton area later in the afternoon and through the evening.

I think most/all of the snow should move north of the city by early Sunday morning.

There's still a chance of some flurries or light snow in the afternoon hours of Sunday, but that shouldn't amount to much if we get any at all.

The heaviest snow this weekend is expected to hit areas east and south of the Edmonton region.

Between 20 and 40 cm of snow is possible in east-central Alberta starting late Saturday and carrying through Sunday and on into Monday.

Don't be surprised if snowfall warnings are issued for the Wainwright/Lloydminster/Bonnyville regions (as well as western Saskatchewan).

Looking LONG range: Temperatures should get back closer to average (highs near 0 C) by the end of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. Wind: NW 5-10 km/h

High: -13

Tonight - Increasing cloud. Light wind.

9pm: -16

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. Snow starting late in the day.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -14

5-10cm likely through the evening/overnight.

Sunday - Cloudy with a 30% chance of snow in the morning.

40% chance of flurries or light snow late in the day.

Morning Low: -19

Afternoon High: -14

Monday - Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries or light snow.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -14

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -13

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -21

Afternoon High: -11