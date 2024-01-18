Josh Classen's forecast: Colds spell lingers, but the end is in sight
The cold spell drags on for a few more days.
Today should feel a lot like Wednesday in the Edmonton area. Temperature steady around -20 C through most of the day with relatively light wind.
We'll have a 5-10 km/h breeze through the day, giving us a wind chill in the -24 to -27 range.
Clouds will break and we'll get some sun this afternoon.
Those clear skies will lead to some cold temperatures overnight and early Friday.
Light wind, but temperatures in the -25 C to -30 C range Friday morning.
Wind picks up to around 15 km/h Friday afternoon, so a high of -18 C will feel more like -27.
Bottom line: It's still cold today and Friday.
It gets a BIT milder this weekend with mornings around -18/-19 C and highs in the -13 to -16 C range.
So, if this past Monday felt a lot warmer to you, this weekend should feel decent.
We REALLY turn a corner early next week as milder air settles in.
Daytime highs in the -10 to -14 C range for Monday and right around -10 C Tuesday.
The warming trend continues through the week with highs right around 0 C by Friday/Saturday.
Precipitation outlook: A few flurries are possible early Saturday, but nothing too significant.
Sunday evening into early Monday morning could see 1 to 4 cm of snow in the Edmonton area.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Cloudy this morning. Clearing this afternoon.
Wind: NW 5-10 km/h.
Temperature steady near -20 (wind chill in the -24 to -27 range)
Tonight - Mainly clear. Wind: S 5 km/h
9pm: -24 (wind chill near -30 this evening & overnight)
Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. Light wind in the morning, becoming SE 15 in the afternoon.
Morning Low: -28 (wind chill near -32)
Afternoon High: -18 (wind chill near -27)
Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of morning flurries.
Morning Low: -19
Afternoon High: -15
Sunday - Cloudy. 40% chance of light snow in the evening/overnight.
Morning Low: -18
Afternoon High: -15
Monday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -17
Afternoon High: -13
Tuesday - Mostly cloudy
Morning Low: -16
Afternoon High: -10
