    • Josh Classen's forecast: Colds spell lingers, but the end is in sight

    wxblog Jan. 18 2024
    The cold spell drags on for a few more days.

    Today should feel a lot like Wednesday in the Edmonton area. Temperature steady around -20 C through most of the day with relatively light wind.

    We'll have a 5-10 km/h breeze through the day, giving us a wind chill in the -24 to -27 range.

    Clouds will break and we'll get some sun this afternoon.

    Those clear skies will lead to some cold temperatures overnight and early Friday.

    Light wind, but temperatures in the -25 C to -30 C range Friday morning.

    Wind picks up to around 15 km/h Friday afternoon, so a high of -18 C will feel more like -27.

    Bottom line: It's still cold today and Friday.

    It gets a BIT milder this weekend with mornings around -18/-19 C and highs in the -13 to -16 C range.

    So, if this past Monday felt a lot warmer to you, this weekend should feel decent.

    We REALLY turn a corner early next week as milder air settles in.

    Daytime highs in the -10 to -14 C range for Monday and right around -10 C Tuesday.

    The warming trend continues through the week with highs right around 0 C by Friday/Saturday.

    Precipitation outlook: A few flurries are possible early Saturday, but nothing too significant.

    Sunday evening into early Monday morning could see 1 to 4 cm of snow in the Edmonton area.

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    Today - Cloudy this morning. Clearing this afternoon.

    Wind: NW 5-10 km/h.

    Temperature steady near -20 (wind chill in the -24 to -27 range)

     

    Tonight - Mainly clear. Wind: S 5 km/h

    9pm: -24 (wind chill near -30 this evening & overnight)

     

    Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. Light wind in the morning, becoming SE 15 in the afternoon.

    Morning Low: -28 (wind chill near -32)

    Afternoon High: -18 (wind chill near -27)

     

    Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of morning flurries.

    Morning Low: -19

    Afternoon High: -15

     

    Sunday - Cloudy. 40% chance of light snow in the evening/overnight.

    Morning Low: -18

    Afternoon High: -15

     

    Monday - Mostly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -17

    Afternoon High: -13

     

    Tuesday - Mostly cloudy

    Morning Low: -16

    Afternoon High: -10  

