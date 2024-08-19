Josh Classen's forecast: Hot and sunny start to the week

Sunshine and temperatures in the upper 20s for the Edmonton region this afternoon.

But, we'll be keeping an eye on the potential for some thunderstorms to slide in from the southwest this evening.

Storms are expected to develop through the foothills late this afternoon with the potential to produce large hail, heavy downpours and possibly a tornado.

The greatest risk for severe storms is from around Drayton Valley through Red Deer and Calgary.

Edmonton and area faces a much lower risk of severe storms. But, the potential for one or two isolated storms to produce strong gusts, hail and downpours does exist. It would likely be a late-evening event for the Edmonton area if we see anything at all.

We also have thunderstorms in northern Alberta this morning that will continue to push northeast from the Slave Lake region toward Fort McMurray.

Tuesday and Wednesday Also feature a risk of scattered showers/thunderstorms in central and north-central Alberta.

That said, MOST of the daytime hours over the next three days will be fairly sunny and dry.

Today should be our hottest day of the week. Tuesday looks like it'll top out in the mid 20s and Wednesday/Thursday will have afternoon highs in the 21 to 24 C range.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 28

Tonight - 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

9pm: 22

Tuesday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 26

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 23

Thursday - Morning clouds. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 23

Friday - Mainly sunny. 30% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 25

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 21