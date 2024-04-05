Josh Classen's forecast: Morning snow, weekend warming

A snowy start to the day in the Edmonton area and across much of central and north-central Alberta.

We have a broad area of flurries and light snow making it's way north and I think we'll see about 1 to 3 cm of accumulation in the Edmonton region. The snow should move north of the city by midday or early this afternoon.

Elsewhere around the province, it looks like we've had some rain/snow mix or freezing rain in parts of east-central Alberta early this morning. The heavier snow in southern Alberta has tapered off, but another shot of heavy snow looks possible for Saturday (mainly south of Calgary).

Edmonton's next chance of precipitation is a slight chance Saturday night and/or early Sunday morning. I don't have a lot of confidence in the modelling, but there might be a shower or some mixed precipitation briefly in that time frame.

I don't think we'll see any significant moisture if we get anything at all.

The bigger story for the weekend is the warming trend. We'll only get to a high of 2 C or 3 C in the city today. But, we'll be up to around 7 C Saturday and 11 C on Sunday.

Afternoon highs climb to the low to mid teens for Monday/Tuesday and all of next week should be in the 10-15 C range.

Morning temperatures stay above 0 C, with the exception of Saturday morning. We'll probably slip JUST below 0 C to the start the day Saturday, but Sunday-Wednesday mornings will likely be one to three degrees above freezing.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - 1 to 3cm of morning snow, ending midday or early this afternoon.

Cloudy in the afternoon.

High: 3

Tonight - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: 1

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 7

Sunday - Cloudy with a 30% chance of morning showers. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 11

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 14

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 13

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 11