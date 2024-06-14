Josh Classen's forecast: Storms likely, with a risk of severe storms

It'll start out as a beautiful late-spring day. A mix of sun and cloud, not much wind and temperatures in the low 20s early this afternoon.

But, it will probably end on a stormy note as most of central and north-central Alberta has a very good chance of thunderstorms.

Those storms should start to fire up by early-to-mid afternoon in the foothills and then track ENE.

The most likely ETA for the Edmonton region is 5 p.m. to 7 pm. Once the storms hit, they should move through the area fairly quickly.

As we've been mentioning for the past few days, there's a risk of severe storms developing.

Most of the thunderstorms later today will be non-severe. But, a few storm cells may produce large hail, downpours, and potentially damaging gusts.

We'll have to wait and see how the days sets up and plays out, however it looks like there is a bit of tornado potential.

Again: MOST areas will not see severe weather today.

But, be prepared for the day to take a turn for the stormier later this afternoon/early evening.

Severe thunderstorm advisories will likely be issued later this morning or midday by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Speaking of weather advisories, a rainfall warning is in effect for the Peace River region with heavy, steady rain Friday night and Saturday.

50+ mm of rain is expected, particularly north of Peace River.

Weekend outlook: Decent day Saturday with partly cloudy skies, a light breeze and afternoon temperatures close to 20 C.

But, there's a cold front that'll drop in from the north Saturday night/Sunday morning. So, we have a chance of showers Saturday night (shouldn't be until late in the evening, if at all).

Sunday morning has the best chance for some showers or periods of light rain, then some clearing Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will be on the cool side Sunday and the wind won't help (gusting to around 50 km/h).

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 70% of a late-afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Risk of a severe storm.

High: 22

Tonight - 70% chance of a shower or thunderstorm early in the evening.

Clearing overnight.

9pm: 18

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 60% chance of an evening or overnight shower.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 18

Sunday - 70% chance of morning showers/rain. Sunny breaks in the afternoon.

Windy. N 30 gusting to 50 km/h

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 15

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 17

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 20

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 21