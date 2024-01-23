Josh Classen's forecast: 'Warmest' day in weeks for Edmonton and it's just the start

Temperatures are set to hit single digits in Edmonton today. That'll be the first time we're above -10 C in about two weeks.

Jan. 8's high of -9 C was the last time we had a single-digit high.

BUT...we should be even warmer than -9 C today.

Today's high around -5 C will be the mildest day since Jan. 5's high of -1 C.

Wednesday's high will be a degree or two warmer and we're expecting to be right around (maybe slightly above) 0 C by Friday afternoon.

The warmer air continues to flood in through the weekend and into next week with daytime highs projected to be in the 4 to 8 C range from Sunday through to Thursday.

So, after a lengthy cold spell, January will end on a warmer-than-average note.

No significant chance of precipitation for the Edmonton area in the next few days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Morning clouds. Clearing this afternoon.

Light wind.

High: -5

Tonight - Mainly clear.

Light wind.

9pm: -8

Wednesday - Sunny with a few clouds. Becoming cloudy in the evening.

Light wind.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -4

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -3

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 0

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 2

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 4