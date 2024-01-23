EDMONTON
    Josh Classen's forecast: 'Warmest' day in weeks for Edmonton and it's just the start

    Jan. 23 2024
    Temperatures are set to hit single digits in Edmonton today. That'll be the first time we're above -10 C in about two weeks.

    Jan. 8's high of -9 C was the last time we had a single-digit high.

    BUT...we should be even warmer than -9 C today.

    Today's high around -5 C will be the mildest day since Jan. 5's high of -1 C.

    Wednesday's high will be a degree or two warmer and we're expecting to be right around (maybe slightly above) 0 C by Friday afternoon.

    The warmer air continues to flood in through the weekend and into next week with daytime highs projected to be in the 4 to 8 C range from Sunday through to Thursday.

    So, after a lengthy cold spell, January will end on a warmer-than-average note.

    No significant chance of precipitation for the Edmonton area in the next few days.

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    Today - Morning clouds. Clearing this afternoon.

    Light wind.

    High: -5

     

    Tonight - Mainly clear.

    Light wind.

    9pm: -8

     

    Wednesday - Sunny with a few clouds. Becoming cloudy in the evening.

    Light wind.

    Morning Low: -13

    Afternoon High: -4

     

    Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

    Morning Low: -11

    Afternoon High: -3

     

    Friday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -7

    Afternoon High: 0

     

    Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

    Morning Low: -6

    Afternoon High: 2

     

    Sunday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -5

    Afternoon High: 4  

