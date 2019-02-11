The DEEP FREEZE will continue for another week in Edmonton and area.

The mid-week "warm-up" to highs near -10 has disappeared and now it appears we'll stay below -15 until sometime NEXT week.

In the short-term, highs will be near -20 today and Tuesday.

We'll "climb" to highs near -17 for Wed/Thu/Fri.

Morning lows are forecast to be in the -25 to -30 range all week.

That means areas outside of the city will likely have a few mornings below -30.

Wind does NOT look like it'll be a huge factor (thankfully).

10-15km/h breeze today will give us occasional wind chills to go along with a few flurries.

Calm conditions prevail for Tue/Wed/Thu.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with a few flurries this morning. Light wind.

High: -21

Evening - Cloudy in the evening. Partly cloudy overnight.

9pm: -23

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -30

Afternoon High: -20

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -29

Afternoon High: -18

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -27

Afternoon High: -17

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -26

Afternoon High: -17

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -24

Afternoon High: -17