Monday WxBlog: Feb 11
Published Monday, February 11, 2019 8:40AM MST
The DEEP FREEZE will continue for another week in Edmonton and area.
The mid-week "warm-up" to highs near -10 has disappeared and now it appears we'll stay below -15 until sometime NEXT week.
In the short-term, highs will be near -20 today and Tuesday.
We'll "climb" to highs near -17 for Wed/Thu/Fri.
Morning lows are forecast to be in the -25 to -30 range all week.
That means areas outside of the city will likely have a few mornings below -30.
Wind does NOT look like it'll be a huge factor (thankfully).
10-15km/h breeze today will give us occasional wind chills to go along with a few flurries.
Calm conditions prevail for Tue/Wed/Thu.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Cloudy with a few flurries this morning. Light wind.
High: -21
Evening - Cloudy in the evening. Partly cloudy overnight.
9pm: -23
Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -30
Afternoon High: -20
Wednesday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -29
Afternoon High: -18
Thursday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -27
Afternoon High: -17
Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.
Morning Low: -26
Afternoon High: -17
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -24
Afternoon High: -17