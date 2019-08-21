This could end up being one of the top 5 hottest days of 2019. BUT...it may not FEEL as nice as yesterday because of some gusty wind and the early arrival of clouds.

Edmonton has only hit 28 degrees (or hotter) on 5 days this year. Today's high will end up in that 28 degree range.

We'll be under a mix of sun & cloud all day AND the wind will gust to around 40 km/h most of the day.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible in west and NW Alberta this afternoon.

The cold front sweeps across the Edmonton region tonight. There's a slight risk of a shower or thunderstorm this evening (8-11pm), BUT...the most likely time for showers in the area will be after midnight.

Clearing and cooling to a high near 20 for Thursday. In fact, we'll have highs in the 18 to 22 degree range through Friday and the weekend as well.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

Wind: SE 20 gusting to 40 km/h.

High: 28

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm.

9pm: 20

Thursday - Mostly cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 21

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of afternoon showers.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of evening showers.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 20