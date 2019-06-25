Sunny breaks and scattered showers, here is your Edmonton weather for June 25
Published Tuesday, June 25, 2019 7:11AM MDT
Another day, another chance of showers. We've had pockets of precip scattered are the Edmonton Metro Region early this morning. AND...while it won't be an all-day rain event, there will be some more scattered showers and thunderstorms in the region later this morning and this afternoon.
In fact, MOST of Alberta has a risk of showers and/or thunderstorms today.
For the Edmonton region, the chance is greatest this afternoon and then diminishes this evening.
It'll be a similar story Wednesday with "Partly Cloudy" skies and a chance of some scattered showers/thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Thursday - more of the same.
Friday looks wet and then the weekend dries up and warms up.
Temperatures will top out in the 18-21 degree range for the next few days with a warming trend setting up early next week.
Canada Day Monday should be the start of a string of days in the 22-26 degree range.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
- Today - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 60% chance of scattered shower and/or thunderstorms this afternoon.
- High: 18
- Evening - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm in the area.
- 9pm: 15
- Wednesday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm.
- Morning Low: 10
- Afternoon High: 20
- Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers.
- Morning Low: 10
- Afternoon High: 21
- Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.
- Morning Low: 11
- Afternoon High: 19
- Saturday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.
- Morning Low: 12
- Afternoon High: 20
- Sunday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: 10
- Afternoon High: 21