Another day, another chance of showers. We've had pockets of precip scattered are the Edmonton Metro Region early this morning. AND...while it won't be an all-day rain event, there will be some more scattered showers and thunderstorms in the region later this morning and this afternoon.

In fact, MOST of Alberta has a risk of showers and/or thunderstorms today.

For the Edmonton region, the chance is greatest this afternoon and then diminishes this evening.

It'll be a similar story Wednesday with "Partly Cloudy" skies and a chance of some scattered showers/thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Thursday - more of the same.

Friday looks wet and then the weekend dries up and warms up.

Temperatures will top out in the 18-21 degree range for the next few days with a warming trend setting up early next week.

Canada Day Monday should be the start of a string of days in the 22-26 degree range.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 60% chance of scattered shower and/or thunderstorms this afternoon.

High: 18

Evening - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm in the area.

9pm: 15

Wednesday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 20

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 21

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 20