Another day, another chance of showers. We've had pockets of precip scattered are the Edmonton Metro Region early this morning. AND...while it won't be an all-day rain event, there will be some more scattered showers and thunderstorms in the region later this morning and this afternoon.

In fact, MOST of Alberta has a risk of showers and/or thunderstorms today.

For the Edmonton region, the chance is greatest this afternoon and then diminishes this evening.

It'll be a similar story Wednesday with "Partly Cloudy" skies and a chance of some scattered showers/thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Thursday - more of the same.

Friday looks wet and then the weekend dries up and warms up.

Temperatures will top out in the 18-21 degree range for the next few days with a warming trend setting up early next week.

Canada Day Monday should be the start of a string of days in the 22-26 degree range.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

  • Today - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 60% chance of scattered shower and/or thunderstorms this afternoon.
  • High: 18
  • Evening - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm in the area.
  • 9pm: 15
  • Wednesday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm.
  • Morning Low: 10
  • Afternoon High: 20
  • Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers.
  • Morning Low: 10
  • Afternoon High: 21
  • Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.
  • Morning Low: 11
  • Afternoon High: 19
  • Saturday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.
  • Morning Low: 12
  • Afternoon High: 20
  • Sunday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low: 10
  • Afternoon High: 21