After JUST missing out on the warm air Monday, Edmonton should jump above zero by a couple degrees today.

Wednesday looks like a warm day as well.  Afternoon highs should be in the 2-5 degree range.

Cooler air starts to push in on Friday...JUST in time for the Winter Solstice.

After Friday, days start to get a bit longer.  AND...they start to get colder too.

Afternoon highs are projected to slip into the -5 to -10 range for the weekend.

THEN - Brace for a Christmas Cold Spell.

Northern Alberta could get highs in the -15 range.

And in the Edmonton Metro Region, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will likely be right around -10 for highs.

Not much rebound through the following days.  BUT...it looks like Edmonton will be back in the -5 range by New Year's Day.

 

Precipitation Outlook:

Heavy snow in the mountains today.  That'll taper off tonight.

Edmonton gets a risk of precip Friday.  This MIGHT start as some patchy freezing rain in the morning & then flip to some wet snow.

 

We also have the GEM model putting in a risk of snow for Central and Northern Alberta Christmas Eve & Christmas Day.

So...if you have travel plans...keep an eye on that as it develops over the next few days.

 

 

 

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

 

 

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High:  4

 

 

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm:  -2

 

 

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low:  -4

Afternoon High:  3

 

 

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low:  -8

Afternoon High:  0

 

 

Friday - Mostly cloudy.  40% chance of rain/snow mix.  Risk of freezing rain in the morning.

WINTER SOLSTICE

Morning Low:  -9

Afternoon High:  -4

 

 

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low:  -10

Afternoon High:  -6

 

 

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low:  -13

Afternoon High:  -7