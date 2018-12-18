Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Tuesday WxBlog: Dec 18
Published Tuesday, December 18, 2018 7:18AM MST
After JUST missing out on the warm air Monday, Edmonton should jump above zero by a couple degrees today.
Wednesday looks like a warm day as well. Afternoon highs should be in the 2-5 degree range.
Cooler air starts to push in on Friday...JUST in time for the Winter Solstice.
After Friday, days start to get a bit longer. AND...they start to get colder too.
Afternoon highs are projected to slip into the -5 to -10 range for the weekend.
THEN - Brace for a Christmas Cold Spell.
Northern Alberta could get highs in the -15 range.
And in the Edmonton Metro Region, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will likely be right around -10 for highs.
Not much rebound through the following days. BUT...it looks like Edmonton will be back in the -5 range by New Year's Day.
Precipitation Outlook:
Heavy snow in the mountains today. That'll taper off tonight.
Edmonton gets a risk of precip Friday. This MIGHT start as some patchy freezing rain in the morning & then flip to some wet snow.
We also have the GEM model putting in a risk of snow for Central and Northern Alberta Christmas Eve & Christmas Day.
So...if you have travel plans...keep an eye on that as it develops over the next few days.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Mix of sun & cloud.
High: 4
Evening - Partly cloudy.
9pm: -2
Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 3
Thursday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: 0
Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain/snow mix. Risk of freezing rain in the morning.
WINTER SOLSTICE
Morning Low: -9
Afternoon High: -4
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -10
Afternoon High: -6
Sunday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -13
Afternoon High: -7