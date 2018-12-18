After JUST missing out on the warm air Monday, Edmonton should jump above zero by a couple degrees today.

Wednesday looks like a warm day as well. Afternoon highs should be in the 2-5 degree range.

Cooler air starts to push in on Friday...JUST in time for the Winter Solstice.

After Friday, days start to get a bit longer. AND...they start to get colder too.

Afternoon highs are projected to slip into the -5 to -10 range for the weekend.

THEN - Brace for a Christmas Cold Spell.

Northern Alberta could get highs in the -15 range.

And in the Edmonton Metro Region, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will likely be right around -10 for highs.

Not much rebound through the following days. BUT...it looks like Edmonton will be back in the -5 range by New Year's Day.

Precipitation Outlook:

Heavy snow in the mountains today. That'll taper off tonight.

Edmonton gets a risk of precip Friday. This MIGHT start as some patchy freezing rain in the morning & then flip to some wet snow.

We also have the GEM model putting in a risk of snow for Central and Northern Alberta Christmas Eve & Christmas Day.

So...if you have travel plans...keep an eye on that as it develops over the next few days.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 4

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: -2

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 3

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 0

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain/snow mix. Risk of freezing rain in the morning.

WINTER SOLSTICE

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -4

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -6

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -7