EDMONTON -- Temperatures stayed on the warm side of average this past weekend with highs of 17 both Saturday and Sunday in Edmonton.

We'll stay in the 16 to 21 degree range through the week ahead.

Today's shaping up to be at the high end of that range.

A low pressure system tracking east across NWT will bring showers to parts of northern Alberta today.

In the Edmonton region, we should be under a mix of sun and cloud through most of the day.

Wind will pick up across much of the province with gusts in the 40 to 50 km/h range.

Behind that system, a slightly cooler air mass will get drawn in.

We'll slide to afternoon highs in the mid to upper teens for Tue/Wed/Thu.

Looking long range - temperatures should rebound to highs near 20 for Fri/sat/Sun.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

Wind: W 20 gusting to 40 km/h.

High: 21

Tonight - Mostly cloudy overnight.

Wind easing.

9pm: 16

Tuesday - Clouds in the morning. Clearing late in the day.

Breezy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 17

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 16

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 17

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 19