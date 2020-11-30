EDMONTON -- After hitting highs of zero and -3 in Edmonton this weekend, we'll jump back above zero today.

Temperatures should hit a high in the 2 to 6 degree range this afternoon with a mix of sun and cloud.

Wind will pick up this afternoon with gusts in the 50 to 60 km/h range tonight.

 

An Upper Ridge (bubble of warm air aloft) dominates the weather pattern over BC/AB/SK from Tuesday through Friday.

That'll mean clear skies and warm temperatures.

The question is:  "How warm?"

There's been a lot of discussion about that and there's a wide range in model output and forecasts.

You may see some forecasts calling for temperatures near 10 degrees later this week.

While that's "possible", I think it's more likely that the Edmonton area will get daytime highs in the 2 to 7 degree range.

AND...I'm more comfortable putting my forecast daytime highs closer to the bottom of that scale than the top.

 

Two things are certain - we'll be above average through the first week of December AND it'll be awfully sloppy thanks to the daily melt from the sunny skies.

 

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:  

  • Today - Mix of sun & cloud.  Wind picking up this afternoon.
  • High:  4
  • Tonight - Cloudy periods.  Wind NW 30 gusting to 50 overnight.
  • 9pm:  2
  • Tuesday - Mainly sunny.  Windy in the morning.
  • Morning Low:  -4
  • Afternoon High:  1
  • Wednesday - Mainly sunny.
  • Morning Low:  -5
  • Afternoon High:  3
  • Thursday - Mainly sunny.
  • Morning Low:  -4
  • Afternoon High:  3
  • Friday - Mainly sunny.
  • Morning Low:  -5
  • Afternoon High:  4
  • Saturday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -5
  • Afternoon High:  4 