EDMONTON -- After hitting highs of zero and -3 in Edmonton this weekend, we'll jump back above zero today.

Temperatures should hit a high in the 2 to 6 degree range this afternoon with a mix of sun and cloud.

Wind will pick up this afternoon with gusts in the 50 to 60 km/h range tonight.

An Upper Ridge (bubble of warm air aloft) dominates the weather pattern over BC/AB/SK from Tuesday through Friday.

That'll mean clear skies and warm temperatures.

The question is: "How warm?"

There's been a lot of discussion about that and there's a wide range in model output and forecasts.

You may see some forecasts calling for temperatures near 10 degrees later this week.

While that's "possible", I think it's more likely that the Edmonton area will get daytime highs in the 2 to 7 degree range.

AND...I'm more comfortable putting my forecast daytime highs closer to the bottom of that scale than the top.

Two things are certain - we'll be above average through the first week of December AND it'll be awfully sloppy thanks to the daily melt from the sunny skies.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: