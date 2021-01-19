EDMONTON -- A strong low pressure system will track east across the AB/NWT border today.

The warm front ahead of that system is producing some snow and mixed precipitation in the north this morning.

It looks like most of that precipitation will pass north of Edmonton this morning and we'll just be "Cloudy with some sunny breaks".

Elsewhere, wind will be the dominant weather factor. Wind warnings are in effect for much of western AB and areas north of Edmonton.

Gusts over 100 km/h are possible in those regions today.

In the warm sector of the system, temperatures should climb into the 4 to 7 degree range across most of central and north-central AB.

Edmonton will likely get a high of 5 or 6 degrees.

THEN...the cold front sweeps through this evening.

There's a risk of some mixed precipitation early this evening in the Edmonton region. But, I think the biggest issue will be the wind.

Gusts in the 60 to 70 km/h range are likely through the evening.

Wednesday's shaping up to be sunnier, but still gusty with westerly wind around 30 gusting to 50 km/h.

Tomorrow is also our last day above zero for a while.

Colder air starts to spill in through the end of the week.

There's still some uncertainty over just HOW cold it's going to get. But, I think it's a pretty safe bet that we'll have highs near -5 Friday, near -10 Saturday and then in the -10 to -15 range Sun/Mon.

Still not much chance for significant snowfall in the Edmonton area to go along with those colder temperatures.

There are a few days with a chance of flurries. But, any potential accumulation looks pretty skimpy.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: