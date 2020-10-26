EDMONTON -- Get set for another big swing in temperature.  Edmonton made it JUST above zero Sunday (high of 0.3)

We should be 2 or 3 degrees above the freezing mark today and then in the 5 to 10 degree range for highs the rest of the week/month.

 

We started this month with an average high of 13 degrees from Oct 1-15.

Since then, the average high has been -3!

But, we'll put that colder air behind us for a while starting this week.

 

Precip Outlook:

We'll have some snow turning over to rain in NW Alberta this afternoon.

The Edmonton region could see a bit of that tonight.  Wet flurries initially and then a flip to rain.

Thankfully, temperatures will be rising overnight.  So, most area won't have to deal with freezing rain.

We'll also get some showers in western AB on Tuesday with a risk of some late-day showers in the Edmonton area.

 

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:  

  • Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of flurries late in the day.
  • High:  2
  • Tonight - Mostly cloudy.  40% chance of a few flurries and/or showers.
  • 9pm:  0
  • Temperature rising after midnight.
  • Tuesday - Cloudy with sunny breaks.  30% chance of a late-day shower.
  • Morning: 3 
  • Afternoon High:  10
  • Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  -2
  • Afternoon High:  6
  • Thursday - Mostly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -2
  • Afternoon High:  7
  • Friday -   Mostly cloudy.  30% chance of snow or rain.
  • Morning Low:  -1
  • Afternoon High:  6
  • Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  -4
  • Afternoon High:  7