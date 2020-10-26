EDMONTON -- Get set for another big swing in temperature. Edmonton made it JUST above zero Sunday (high of 0.3)

We should be 2 or 3 degrees above the freezing mark today and then in the 5 to 10 degree range for highs the rest of the week/month.

We started this month with an average high of 13 degrees from Oct 1-15.

Since then, the average high has been -3!

But, we'll put that colder air behind us for a while starting this week.

Precip Outlook:

We'll have some snow turning over to rain in NW Alberta this afternoon.

The Edmonton region could see a bit of that tonight. Wet flurries initially and then a flip to rain.

Thankfully, temperatures will be rising overnight. So, most area won't have to deal with freezing rain.

We'll also get some showers in western AB on Tuesday with a risk of some late-day showers in the Edmonton area.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: