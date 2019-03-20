Farewell Winter & Hello Spring!

The Vernal (spring) Equinox is at 3:58pm. That's the time when the midpoint of the sun will be over the equator.

It'll be a warm start to spring with temperatures in the mid teens today.

But, we're looking at a slight cooling trend over the next few days.

We'll still be in the double digits Thu/Fri.

But, we'll get some clouds and a chance of mixed precipitation this weekend.

Daytime highs could be anywhere from 5 to 10 degrees depending on a number of factors.

Next week - Highs looks like they'll be in the 7 to 12 degree range.

Precipitation Outlook:

Rain and/or snow is possible in the Edmonton region Sat/Sun.

The best bet for snow (possibly heavy snow) is further south around Calgary Saturday and then spreading east Sunday.

For now - it appears most (maybe all) of that stays south of Edmonton.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 15

Evening - Mostly clear.

9pm: 6

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 12

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 10

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of rain/snow mix.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 9

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 8

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 9