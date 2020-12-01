EDMONTON -- An Upper Ridge starts to take over the weather pattern, meaning clear skies and warm air for the start of December.

Temperatures through the first week of the new month will be on par with average highs for late October.

We'll be around 2 or 3 degrees for a high in Edmonton today and then I've boosted my forecast highs for the rest of the week into the 4 to 8 degree range.

Wind gusts in the 40 to 60 km/h range across most of central and north-central AB will continue this morning.

But, the wind will ease by midday in the Edmonton area and should be relatively light for for next few days.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: