Edmonton-based soldiers deployed to B.C. are 'proud' to help with flood recovery mission

EDMONTON -

A plane filled with Canadian Armed Forces soldiers took off from Edmonton Thursday night, bound for the flooding zone in southern B.C.

"I think for a lot of soldiers this is what they joined the army to do. They're able to provide help to Canadians in their time of need," Maj. Dan Gray told CTV News Edmonton.

"It's a proud thing for a soldier to do."

Gray estimated 50 to 60 soldiers were on the flight, and many others were already in Abbotsford.

B.C. declared a statement of emergency this week, after flooding and mudslides forced the evacuation of entire communities and damaged several major highways.

Military teams rescued several hundred people by helicopter Monday after a highway was sealed off in both directions by mudslides.

“Over the next 30 days, and possibly longer if needed, the Canadian Armed Forces will be there to help the people of British Columbia through this crisis,” Defence Minister Anita Anand said.

“They can evacuate people to safety, offer help to those who are vulnerable, stranded or in distress, support critical provincial supply chains, investigate the impacts of flooding to help B.C.’s planning of relief efforts, and assist local authorities in protecting critical infrastructure.”

Maj. Gray said he wasn't sure yet exactly how many Edmonton soldiers would be deployed to BC, and it wasn't clear exactly what the soldiers would be doing.

"We have a team that's on the ground right now and they're in the assessment phase to determine exactly where we can best help," he said.

About 7,000 people were forced from their homes as rivers overflowed.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney offered his government's help to the B.C. on Wednesday.

With files from CTV News' Sarah Turnbull