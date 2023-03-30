Edmonton business getting ready to launch good-for-you gummies

Jolene Ali, owner and founder of Gummy Nutrition Lab, says she's using local ingredients to make gummies that are good for you. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton) Jolene Ali, owner and founder of Gummy Nutrition Lab, says she's using local ingredients to make gummies that are good for you. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island