EDMONTON -- Edmonton Catholic Schools unanimously approved its 2020-21 operating budget Tuesday.

The school division will have $521.2 million to spend on the next school year.

The Edmonton Catholic School District says overall funding is "relatively flat" compared to the previous school year, with the new funding model for Alberta Education shifting its focus from Early Childhood Services to Kindergarten to Grade 12.

"It has been a challenging year to say the least," said ECSD Vice Chair Sandra Palazzo. "Despite the new funding model and the significant changes that impact our division, I am relieved to also be approving a balanced budget fully aware that we will continue to face fiscal challenges in the future."

The division says 77 per cent of the budget will be spent on students and classrooms.