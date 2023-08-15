Edmonton Elks part ways with president Victor Cui

The Edmonton Elks organization is parting ways with president Victor Cui, the board announced in a news release on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the decision was mutual.

"We thank Victor for his work during his time with the club. This was a difficult decision for everyone involved, but as a board we believe it’s in the best interests of all parties to move in a new direction," said Tom Richards, chair of the EE Football Club board of directors.

"I have made the difficult decision to step back from the club and focus on my family. Despite the team’s current record, I have full confidence that the positives we are starting to see on the field will lead to success moving forward. I want to thank the board for this incredible opportunity and look forward to my role as a lifelong fan,” Cui said.

The team says the search for a new president and CEO will start in the next few weeks.

The Elks have yet to win a game in the 2023 CFL season and have not won a game at home since Oct. 12, 2019.

The Elks will hold a news conference at 1 p.m.

CTV News will carry the news conference live online.