Edmonton entrepreneur refusing to give up on dream after streak of bad luck
An Edmonton woman’s new ice cream business has been plagued by bad luck over the past few months, but the owner refuses to let the dream die.
“I have always loved ice cream, artisan ice cream is my favourite food group,” said Abby Ulanimo, the owner of DRTY Ice Cream.
During a trip to the Philippines in 2019, Ulanimo was inspired to bring a piece of her cultural heritage to Canada.
“I remember it being a really hot day, like plus 40 and you're stuck in traffic...really bad traffic and you just hear this random ringing bell,” said Ulanimo. “This man walked by with a wooden cart and (friends) said, ‘Oh that’s the sorbetero, the dirty ice cream.’
“Kids would always want to get a treat whenever they see the ice cream cart, so their parents, to kind of negate them from getting a treat, would be like, ‘Oh, don’t eat that, it’s from the street, it’s dirty ice cream’ and it got that nickname.”
Ulanimo launched DRTY Ice Cream in 2020. Initially, the ice cream was only available out of a single café, but she slowly expanded to selling pints out of other local businesses.
“I was just so intrigued by that story and I though this is what Filipino ice cream is and this is something that I would love to share with the people in Canada, in my city,” Ulanimo added.
Over the last several months, DRTY Ice Cream started taking hits, some literally. In January, a collision sent Ulanimo to the hospital and wrecked the car she had been using for the business, it was a write off.
“It kind of put a nick and a pause in an already difficult time to grow, especially as a small business owner, a person of colour, a female,” said Ulanimo. “I was able to say, ‘You know, let’s get past this, it sucks, but what’s going to happen next? What could happen?’”
After that incident, she acquired a van for the business and was gearing up to start doing events when the van was broken into.
On top of that, the thief took the garage door opener to the businesses storage garage and stole equipment, freezers, ingredients and ice cream.
“It just caused a huge dent in our production and my morale,” said Ulanimo. “Trying not to give up in this state, especially just starting out when things could be so much easier when you can just let it go, but my passion and dream was just there.
“I want people to try this ice cream and I want this vision to come true.”
To recover from this setback, she started a GoFundMe, received a lot of support and just when things were looking back up, they were hit again.
“We felt so much love and motivation from everyone so we decided to keep pushing through and last week I was driving to my day job I was struck by a drunk driver,” said Ulanimo. “We were struck from one direction and then the car spun around and we were struck again from the other direction.”
Ulanimo suffered more injuries, leaving her unable to work and the van was written off.
“It’s just been a lot of feeling helpless and what else could go wrong and it’s been really hard not to give up,” said Ulanimo, holding back tears.
DRTY Ice Cream’s summer relaunch was halted, but the community support has been helping keep the business going. The business is looking to hire more people and while not all of the stolen equipment has been replaced, they’re persevering.
“We don’t want this to stop us from sharing our love and passion for our Filipino culture,” said Ulanimo. “We also still want to achieve the dream that we have of one day having our own cart that we can serve from and sharing the experience of the sorbetero.”
Ulanimo added that the driver from the second crash has been arrested and is facing multiple charges.
With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Jessica Robb
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket
At least 10 people were killed Saturday afternoon in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, law enforcement officials said on Saturday.
Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future
Abortion rights supporters demonstrating at hundreds of marches and rallies Saturday expressed their outrage that the U.S. Supreme Court will soon scrap the constitutional right to abortion that has endured for nearly a half-century and their fear about what that could mean for women's reproductive choices.
Joly says Canada ready to help export Ukraine's grain as 'millions' could face famine
The Group of Seven leading economies warned Saturday that the war in Ukraine is stoking a global food and energy crisis which threatens poor countries, and urgent measures are needed to unblock stores of grain that Russia is preventing from leaving Ukraine.
French Catholic school board in Ottawa calls dress code blitz at local high school unacceptable
Ottawa's French Catholic school board says the way a local high school’s dress code was enforced this week was unacceptable.
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
Russian troops are withdrawing from around Ukraine's second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow's forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country's eastern industrial heartland.
Nigeria: Student's brutal killing triggers protest, curfew
Nigerian authorities ordered a curfew in a northwestern state where hundreds protested Saturday to demand the release of suspects in the brutal killing of a Christian student accused of blasphemy against Islam.
Israel police to investigate conduct at journalist funeral
Israeli police decided on Saturday to investigate the conduct of their officers who attacked the funeral of a slain Al Jazeera journalist, causing mourners to briefly drop the casket during the ceremony in Jerusalem.
India bans exports of wheat, citing threat to food security
India has banned exports of wheat effective immediately, citing a risk to its food security, partly due to the war in Ukraine.
Curfew for young people after Milwaukee shootings injure 21
Milwaukee officials on Saturday enacted a curfew for young people and added extra patrols after 21 people were injured in three separate downtown shootings near an entertainment district where thousands gathered for an NBA playoff game.
Calgary
-
Tweet it out! Calgary names official bird
After heated debate, the people of Calgary have spoken and officially named the black-capped chickadee as the city’s official bird.
-
Alberta RCMP arrest 5 people in death of Lane Tailfeathers
Alberta RCMP say they've arrested five people in connection with the disappearance and murder of a Fort Macleod man last summer.
-
Staffing shortage postpones some surgeries at Calgary's Rockyview hospital
It will be a bit longer for some patients at one Calgary hospital to receive the surgical operations they've been waiting for.
Saskatoon
-
Missing mother and two children found 'safe and sound': PAPS
Police in Prince Albert are looking to confirm a family's whereabouts "as soon as possible."
-
FSIN Chief disappointed with lack of papal visit to Sask.
Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Chief Bobby Cameron says he’s disappointed with the lack of a papal visit to Saskatchewan, but reiterated that it’s the actions that follow the visit that truly count.
-
Saskatoon business owners along Circle Drive concerned as construction season nears
The City of Saskatoon will start construction on Circle Drive North this month and nearby business owners are preparing for traffic headaches.
Regina
-
FSIN Chief disappointed with lack of papal visit to Sask.
Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Chief Bobby Cameron says he’s disappointed with the lack of a papal visit to Saskatchewan, but reiterated that it’s the actions that follow the visit that truly count.
-
Gas prices continue to soar for weekend drivers, experts predict no immediate relief
National gas prices are continuing their rise to staggering highs this weekend, with drivers in Vancouver told to brace for as much as $2.34 per litre at the pumps.
-
'Choose to see': YWCA Regina launches sixth annual sexual assault awareness campaign
YWCA Regina has launched its sixth annual Sexual Assault Awareness Coaster Campaign.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick has highest COVID-19 test-positivity rate in the country: Public Health Agency of Canada
Figures released by the Public Health Agency of Canada this week shows New Brunswick with the highest COVID-19 test-positivity rate in the country.
-
Wildfire in Musquodoboit area 70 per cent contained; crews remain on scene
A wildfire burning in Nova Scotia's Musquodoboit area is now 70 per cent contained and is estimated to cover 52 hectares of land.
-
'Today is for kids like Leo': Special moments for young Cape Bretoner at Cops Against Cancer fundraiser
It was a special day nearly a year in the making for five-year-old Leo Knott and his family Saturday at the annual Cops Against Cancer ball hockey fundraiser.
Toronto
-
An Ontario woman is urging the province to cover a drug that could save her life but costs over $500K
An Ontario woman is urging the government to reconsider insurance eligibility for a drug that could save her life but costs hundreds of thousands of dollars.
-
Toronto's new official tree has just been chosen
Torontonians have chosen the tree meant to represent their city.
-
NDP increase ODSP campaign pledge, promise to double current rate in second year
Ontario's New Democrats say they'll double their planned increases to the province's disability support program.
Montreal
-
Thousands protest against French-language law in Montreal
Some Montreal streets in the downtown core were blocked Saturday morning as protesters marched against provisions in Bill 96 and its amendments to the French-language law - Bill 101.
-
A Montreal man has died after his truck rolled over him
A man has died after his vehicle rolled him over in Montreal's Plateau borough.
-
Off with the mask: Quebec becomes last province to lift COVID-19 masking health order
Quebec was the first province in Canada to impose a mask mandate after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and on Saturday, it became the last province to allow residents to go maskless in most indoor public places.
Ottawa
-
French Catholic school board in Ottawa calls dress code blitz at local high school unacceptable
Ottawa's French Catholic school board says the way a local high school’s dress code was enforced this week was unacceptable.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket
At least 10 people were killed Saturday afternoon in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, law enforcement officials said on Saturday.
-
Fire burns three acres of brush in Cumberland
Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion after battling a brush fire in Cumberland.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating suspicious death of eight-year-old, searching for possibly armed male in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating the suspicious death of an eight-year-old and continuing to look for a possibly armed and dangerous male in Cambridge.
-
Ontario reports 1,392 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 11 new deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,392 people in hospital with COVID-19 Saturday, including 156 patients in intensive care, and 11 new deaths due to the virus.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket
At least 10 people were killed Saturday afternoon in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, law enforcement officials said on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Breaking
Breaking | MNRF evacuation advisory for Shining Tree
MNRF officials are advising residents of Shining Tree to evacuate due to a fire.
-
Sault beer drinkers take in a weekend festival
After a hiatus of nearly three years due to the pandemic, the Sault Ste. Marie Festival of Beer returned Saturday.
-
Double Gold and Bronze for North Bay lifters
North Bay athletes Jennifer McConnell and Kim Crumpton recently competed at the Canadian National Powerlifting Championships in St Johns, Newfoundland.
Winnipeg
-
'We're nearing the end': Morris water levels starting to drop, but recovery from flood will take months
Flood waters are starting to drop in the Rural Municipality of Morris, and though it brings relief, the community says it will take months to recover from the flood.
-
Roads washed out near Duck Mountain Provincial Park
Two roads near Duck Mountain Provincial Park have been left impassable after flood waters completely washed them out.
-
Church destroyed in fire on northern Manitoba First Nation
A church on a First Nation community in northern Manitoba was destroyed in a blaze late last week.
Vancouver
-
Gas prices hit record $2.279 per litre in B.C.'s Lower Mainland
As predicted, B.C. gas prices set another all-time record on Saturday, with some stations in Metro Vancouver advertising gas for 227.9 cents per litre.
-
Aircraft arrive in Kamloops as preparation ramps up for B.C.'s wildfire season
Preparations for B.C.'s wildfire season are ramping up with the arrival of six "skimmer" planes in Kamloops.
-
Indecent act on North Vancouver waterfront prompts investigation; sketch released
Mounties on the North Shore have released a composite sketch of a man they say exposed himself to a woman in an indecent act last month.
Vancouver Island
-
Unseasonable spring: Greater Victoria sets low temperature records 2 days in a row
Greater Victoria set a low temperature record Friday for the second day in a row.
-
Potted plant 'performs' music at Indigenous art gallery on Vancouver Island
When Rande Cook first spotted the potted plant, he 'hired' it on the spot. There was something about the snake plant that seemed to speak to him.
-
Ukrainian refugees begin settling in to former resort in Sooke, B.C.
The first of what's estimated to be around 100 refugees from Ukraine have arrived at their new home at a former resort in Sooke, B.C.