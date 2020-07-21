EDMONTON -- COVID-19 continues to force cancellations, months after the virus was first confirmed in Alberta.

Edmonton Comic and Entertainment Expo was the latest of many to cancel its event on Wednesday.

Tickets hadn't yet been sold for its Sept. 18-20, 2020, dates.

Organizers called cancelling a difficult decision.

"We know how important this show is to our beloved fan community and we promise to keep working to make it exceptional for you. You deserve the best and we’re incredibly optimistic that we’ll be able to gather and be stronger than ever in 2021," a statement read.

"Stay safe and let's stick together as a community."

Organizers are offering some ways for fans to connect online, though book clubs and online events.

The convention draws thousands to Alberta's capital city each year for workshops, guest panels, meet-and-greets, and the like.