Edmonton forward Gloire Amanda is one of three finalists for the 2020-21 men's MAC Hermann Trophy, awarded annually to the top U.S. college soccer player.

The Oregon State junior is up against Indiana sophomore forward Victor Bezerra and Pittsburgh sophomore forward Valentin Noel.

The three women's finalists are Florida State junior midfielder Jaelin Howell, North Carolina junior midfielder Brianna Pinto and Florida State senior defender Malia Berkely.

The finalists were chosen in voting by NCAA Division I men's and women's soccer coaches.

The winners will be announced on May 27 at the MAC Hermann Trophy Banquet at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

Amanda led NCAA ranks in both goals (15) and total points (37) and was named a first team All-Pac-12 honoree. His 15 goals and seven assists set the Oregon State record for points in a season with 37 and tied Alan Gordon for the second-highest goals total in a season.

Amanda matched the fourth-most goals in Pac-12 history and now ranks sixth in Oregon State history for both career goals (25) and points (61).

The five-foot-10 170-pounder spent time in the Vancouver Whitecaps residency program prior to attending Oregon State. Growing up, he played for Edmonton Xtreme FC, Edmonton Internazionale and FC Edmonton's reserve side.

Bezerra was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and the Outstanding Offensive Player of the Conference Tournament, while tallying 11 goals in 11 games played.

France's Noel ended the regular season with 11 goals, finishing first in the Atlantic Coast Conference and earning a spot on the All-ACC first team.

Kyle Hiebert of LaSalle, Man., a senior defender at Missouri State, and Noah Jensen of Courtice, Ont., a senior midfielder at Oakland University, were among the 15 semifinalists for the men's award.

Past Canadian winners of the MAC Hermann Trophy include Kadeisha Buchanan (West Virginia, 2016) and Christine Sinclair (Portland, 2004 and '05).

Canadian-born Teal Bunbury won the men's award (Akron, 2009). The son of former Canadian international Alex Bunbury has lived in the United States since he was 10 and represents the U.S. internationally.

The MAC Hermann Trophy is presented by World Wide Technology.