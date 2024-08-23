Edmonton Fringe $72K short of fundraising goal as festival draws to a close

On the last day of the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival, organizers are still struggling to reach their funding goal.

As of Sunday, $228,000 had been raised to cover festival expenses.

The Fringe launched a fundraising campaign called Sustain Fringe back in March with a goal of raising $300,000.

Patrons were asked to make a one-time donation, or consider donating monthly.

"We are so grateful to report that, as of this morning, we have more than 500 monthly donors," Megan Dart of the Edmonton Fringe said Sunday.

"We still do have a little ways to go yet, but of course there's more festival to be had."

Organizers cited increased site, staffing, utilities and insurance costs, and stagnant government funding as the reasons for the fundraiser. If they can't reach their goal, Dart said organizers will have to scale back the festival next year.

As of Sunday afternoon, 127,000 tickets had been sold to Fringe shows. That's up from 114,000 last year. Dart said 100 per cent of those sales go to the artists.

Fringe organizers say the festival delivers $16 million in economic impact for the city annually. Each year more than half a million people visit the site.

You can donate to the Fringe online or at the festival.

The Fringe also announced its holdover shows for 2024 on Friday.

Fringe Theatre Holdover Series

Wednesday, Aug. 28

7:00 p.m. - Shirley Gnome: Titular Character - Heartichoke Arts

9:00 p.m. - OWEaDEBT

Thursday, Aug. 29

7:00 p.m. - OWEaDEBT

9:00 p.m. - Shirley Gnome: Titular Character - Heartichoke Arts

Friday, Aug. 30

7:00 p.m. - Let’s Not Turn on Each Other - Walter and Watt

9:00 p.m. - 100% Wizard - Keith Brown

Saturday, Aug. 31

7:00 p.m. - 100% Wizard - Keith Brown

9:00 p.m. - Let’s Not Turn on Each Other - Walter and Watt

Rapid Fire Theatre Holdovers

Friday, Aug. 30

5:00 p.m. - Rat Academy - Rapid Fire Theatre

7:00 p.m. - Big Business - New Noise Productions

9:00 p.m. - Marv n’ Berry Presents: Trash Pony

Saturday, Aug. 31

7:00 p.m. - Plays by Bots - Rapid Fire Theatre

9:00 p.m. - Rat Academy - Rapid Fire Theatre

Sunday, Sept. 1

7:00 p.m. - Rat Academy - Rapid Fire Theatre

Varscona Theatre Holdovers

Tuesday, Aug. 27

7:00 p.m. - Bright Lights - Blarney Productions

9:00 p.m. - Accidental Beach: A Previously Improvised Musical - Grindstone Theatre

Wednesday, Aug. 28

7:00 p.m. - ROB AND CHRIS (BOBBY + TINA) - A NEW MUSICAL - Plain Jane Theatre

9:00 p.m. - Bright Lights - Blarney Productions

Thursday, Aug. 29

7:30 p.m. - Alison Wunderland - Mermaid Entertainment

Friday, Aug. 30