EDMONTON -- A golf clinic offering lessons to those who have never played the game helped kick-start the Edmonton Open Championship.

The clinic, offered by the Edmonton Golf Association, gave children with KidSport the opportunity to learn about the game. Local golf professionals helped teach the participants a thing or two about the sport from putting, driving, and chipping.

“There are some kids who have never played the game before,” said Blair Oko, Edmonton Golf Association member and tournament director.

Oko said it was a great morning and that participants enjoyed their time on the greens.

“Some of them are developing really good swings already,” Oko added.

“Golf is the universal sport. Anyone can play it,” he said. “It is a great social game.”