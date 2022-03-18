Edmonton group preparing for 3rd trip to deliver medical, protective gear to Ukraine

An Edmonton store that sells tactical equipment is preparing for its third trip to deliver donated gear and medical supplies to Ukraine.

Battle Rattle Tactical Supplies was busy Thursday as suitcases and hockey bags were packed with donations.

"We packed literally cases and cases, and hockey duffle bags that were donated by United Cycle, full of medical gear," explained David Bryenton, a volunteer. "We also have packed suitcases full of protective gear that is going to help medics, that is going to help the militia. Anything from boots to a chest protector that will protect them from shrapnel, should another bomb go off close to them."

He was one of two people who returned on Monday from Poland. The pair took 16 bags of supplies to Kraków.

"We had a driver there waiting for a minivan. We loaded up and we're off to the border," Bryenton said.

"It was so fast. It was a whirlwind."

They were met at the Poland-Ukraine border by a team who would deliver the supplies to Lviv the next day – shortly before Russian cruise missiles killed nearly three dozen people.

However, Bryenton's mission was completed safely.

"We didn't run into any bumps," he recalled. "Air Canada was fantastic. Lufthansa was fantastic. The EU border guards were fantastic. And the Polish people – above and beyond everybody – were outstanding."

Battle Rattle Tactical Supplies has collected again about 16 hockey bags and suitcases full of medical and protective gear for those on the front lines in Ukraine. That includes rain gear and boots, as well as sterile medical bundles consisting of "everything from dressings to tools" that can be used during operations.

The bags the supplies are being transported in, as well, are useful to Ukrainian refugees who fled with few belongings.

Edmontonians have really "stepped up" to help, Bryenton told CTV News Edmonton.

"If we put enough drops in the bucket, I'm hoping that that bucket will become a tsunami."

The store is only accepting donations of medical supplies and protective gear, and directing other kinds of donations to St. Basil Ukrainian Catholic Church.

He's not sure when a fourth trip will happen – but he's sure it's a matter of when, not if.

"Unfortunately, I don't think the Ukraine conflict is going to be a short conflict and I think we're unfortunately going to be needed in the future," Bryenton commented.

"We will go again, I'm confident of this."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean McClune and Joe Scarpelli