The City of Edmonton has launched a survey asking Edmontonians where they’d like to see smoking or vaping take place.

The proposed changes will help create one set of rules for public consumption of tobacco and cannabis, once marijuana becomes legal on October 17.

Some proposed changes may include:

Increasing the distance where people can smoke or vape tobacco from any doorway or window from 5 metres to 10 metres and adding a 10 metre distance from any patio or bus stop.

Banning all smoking or vaping tobacco at City of Edmonton attractions, city-owned golf courses and ski-hills.

Banning smoking or vaping tobacco at any park that contains a playground, pool, skating rink, sports field, or other types of children’s amenities.

Creating designated smoking or vaping tobacco areas in larger parks screened off and separated from other park users.

This is Whyte ave under potential new smoking bylaw. Each circle is a 10m buffer from doors/windows/patios/bus stops where cannabis AND tobacco are not allowed @CityofEdmonton survey on this open for one week only #yegcc #yeg pic.twitter.com/to6rPRcGwY — Jeremy Thompson (@JThompsonCTV) July 25, 2018

The survey can be found here. It will close in a week on August 1.

Survey results will be presented to the Community and Public Services Committee on September 12.