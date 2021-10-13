Edmonton man accused of robbing same gas bar twice, 6 other businesses

EDMONTON -

A 39-year-old man from Edmonton has been charged in a string of eight convenience store, financial business and restaurant robberies.

Police said one of the crimes happened Oct. 5 at a gas station near Kingsway Avenue and 118 Avenue.

Officers allege a man in his late 30s passed a note to a cashier demanding money, before he fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

That same man robbed the same store a week earlier, EPS said in a news release Wednesday.

Later on Oct. 5, police said the suspect also robbed a restaurant on 99 Street and 82 Avenue. This time, officers were able to make an arrest near 107 Street and 82 Avenue.

Raed Ahmad El Harati is facing 16 robbery-related charges. His alleged crimes happened between Sept. 22 and Oct. 5.