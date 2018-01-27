A man was found guilty of second-degree murder on Saturday in connection to the death of his estranged wife in a north Edmonton residence in 2014.

Two days after the three-week trial ended, the jury found 62-year-old Gilbert Robinson guilty of beating Gina Robinson to death.

“We're feeling really good,” Michelle Chimko, Gina’s sister, said. “We’ve been waiting almost four years for justice for my sister, for Gina, and today it happened.

“Nothing can replace my sister to myself, my family or my friends that are here, but yes, justice was served.”

The two were in the process of ending their 30-year marriage. Witnesses who took the stand said the man was concerned over his financial situation and angry about paying spousal support.

Gina was found severely injured at the bottom of Robinson’s basement stairs by a friend. She was taken to the hospital and died two days later.

Gilbert claimed Gina fell down the stairs, but the jury heard Gilbert’s jacket and towel were found soaked in Gina’s blood inside a garbage bag in his garage, and her DNA was discovered on a 2x4 – the murder weapon, according to the crown.

A wooden splinter was also found in Gina’s hair during the autopsy, which also found the victim suffered severe trauma to the head, neck and back.

Robinson's sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 4 and 5.