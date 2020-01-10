EDMONTON -- Joey Crier has been found guilty of manslaughter, not second-degree murder, in the death of his 19-month-old son Anthony Joseph Raine.

The 19-month-old's lifeless body was found outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in April 2017. Investigators determined he died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Crier pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder and closing arguments were delivered in December.

But on Friday, Justice David Labrenz found that Crown lawyers were unable to prove who ultimately committed the fatal assault and ruled that Crier was guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Crier's then-girlfriend Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack was also charged in the child's death. Mack was convicted of manslaughter on Nov. 29, 2019. The Crown is appealing that verdict.