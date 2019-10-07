EDMONTON -- A trial got underway Monday for an Edmonton man accused of second-degree murder in his son's death.

Joey Crier has pleaded not guilty in the death of his 19-month-old son Anthony Joseph Raine.

The toddler was found dead outside of Good Shepherd Anglican Church in the area of 155 Avenue and Castle Downs Road in April 2017.

An autopsy determined the little boy suffered trauma to the head and that he was dead before being left at the church.

Court heard that Anthony also had a broken rib and was covered in bruises.

Crier's girlfriend Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack is also accused in the toddler's death. Her trial began in June but was delayed before a verdict was handed down. Her trial is expected to continue this winter.

According to an agreed statement of facts presented in Mack's trial, a witness saw a couple pushing a stroller near the church days before the baby was found dead.

Three days later, a woman walking near the church saw what she thought was a bundle of garbage and pulled back a blanket to find the deceased child.

Surveillance video was released of the man and woman pushing the stroller. A bus driver later recognized them and called police. Crier and Mack were arrested that night.

Crier's trial is scheduled to last three weeks.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson