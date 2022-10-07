Edmonton mayor congratulates Smith, hopes city receives 'fair share' of support

Edmonton's mayor congratulated Danielle Smith, Alberta's premier-designate, for her United Conservative Party leadership contest win, and hoped for a collaborative partnership.

After a seven-candidate leadership race, former Wildrose leader Danielle Smith won the party's top job after six rounds of preferential ballot voting with 53.77 per cent of the vote.

Travis Toews, former finance minister, represented her closest challenger, garnering 46.23 per cent of support.

In a statement released Thursday evening after the UCP leadership result was announced, Mayor Amarjeet Sohi congratulated Smith, saying he looked forward to collaborating with her and would continue to "advocate fiercely" for Edmonton.

Sohi congratulated Smith for the win and for becoming the premier-designate, to be sworn in next week, after which she will be the 19th premier of Alberta.

"We, as Alberta's capital city, are ready to put in the work necessary to promote and improve Edmonton under her leadership," Sohi said.

The mayor said Edmonton is a leader in several fields, including hydrogen, health sciences, artificial intelligence, renewable energy technologies, and transportation technologies.

He wants the next provincial administration to continue growing not only Edmonton's economy but the region as a whole.

"In partnership with our new premier, we can help expand our economy, create well-paying middle-class jobs and tackle climate change to make our communities more sustainable."

Sohi called on Smith to fulfill the province's responsibilities when it comes to addressing houselessness, drug poisoning, and mental health.

"Tackling these issues will reduce pressures on the overstretched healthcare and justice system," he said. "We want it to be easy for everyone to do business in our city."

"Edmonton deserves its fair share, and I will continue to advocate for equitable funding," Sohi said.

"I look forward to sharing more ideas with Premier (Designate) Smith in the near future and wish her the best of luck in this role," Sohi added. "Together, we can build an Edmonton for all of us."