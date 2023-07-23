Edmonton mom runs goalie camp for low-income families in honour of sons killed in 2016
An Edmonton mother is honouring the memory of her two sons, by helping other kids play the sport they loved.
Tracy Stark started a free hockey camp for low-income families, as a way to remember her two sons, who were killed in 2016.
"My kids lost their lives and we are able to take their lives and give it back to children who can benefit from it," Stark said.
Ryder and Radek, were both hockey players before they were killed in their Spruce Grove home by their father, who then took his own life.
Stark said sports were a way for the boys to get away from their situation at home with their dad.
"Being part of a team and having friends to talk to – just escape what was going on – was huge for them. And I just felt like all kids need that."
After their deaths, she decided to start a society to help other kids find that space for connection and fun.
"At their funeral, so many generous people gave us donations to our family and we wanted to put that towards something to do with hockey," she said.
She started her charity work in Whitecourt, where she was living at the time. After moving to Alberta, she renamed her society the R&R Empowering Society of Alberta.
Saturday and Sunday, the society held a free goalie camp. Stark said there are fewer camps focused on goaltenders, which makes them more expensive and less accessible.
Two dozen boys and girls hit the ice over the weekend, decked out in custom jerseys with Stark's son's initials, taking turns taking time in the crease.
Ten-year-old Easton Porath, said he likes being a goalie because he gets more ice time and he likes the high-stakes.
"You're the most relied on, so when you win, you're one of the biggest reasons," he added. "When you lose, you also are one of the biggest reasons.
"But it's also important to have a loss every once in a while to remember that you're not perfect."
Porath has books on goaltending at home, but said they can't beat the experience of in-person advice from other goalies and he also got to make some new friends.
"I've learned so much, and it's been a great experience," he said. "It's also really helpful that it's free because then I can come here and learn all this stuff that other people would pay millions to do."
Ryder and Radek weren't goalies, Stark said, but seeing the rink full of kids, still brings back memories of her own.
"It's heartwarming but it's also heartbreaking," she said. "My kids were also 11 and 13 when they passed away, so I look at a lot of these kids and I see a lot of similarities the last time I saw my kids."
Helping her run the camp is one of her son's old friends, Nick Melnychuk, who used to play hockey with Ryder and has remained close with Stark.
Saturday and Sunday, he was the head coach at the camp, and said he's grateful for the chance to share his passion for the sport with the kids.
"Tracy brought it up and thought we should do a goalie camp, and I jumped all over it," Melnychuk said. "[I] thought this would be a great opportunity for these kids to come out and see what a goalie camp is all about and how fun goalie can actually be."
Stark said 52 kids applied, but they could only take 24. She's hoping that's not the case next time.
"I want to keep doing this year after year, and have more and more goalies wearing the R&R heart and making my boys proud," Stark said.
"Honestly if they were here they'd love it and come out and help and have a blast," Melnychuk said.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Miriam Valdes-Carletti.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A terminally ill federal inmate wants to be released so he can die outside of prison. He's been refused, so he's applying for MAID.
A terminally ill man who's spent decades in prison doesn't want to die behind bars. Denied a compassionate release, he's now considering a medically assisted death.
'Nova Scotians are resilient': Premier vows to rebuild province amid catastrophic flooding
As Nova Scotia continues to endure intense rainfall, Premier Tim Houston vowed to rebuild the province as the flooding has left many stranded and destroyed bridges and homes.
Canada's standard of living falling behind other advanced economies: TD
A new economic report from TD says Canada is falling behind the standard-of-living curve compared to its peers.
Search continues for four people missing after record rainfall in Nova Scotia
A search continued Sunday for four people, including two children, reported missing after torrential downpours in Nova Scotia caused severe flooding in several areas of the province.
Man fatally shot near Danforth mass shooting memorial
A man died following a shooting early Sunday morning in Toronto’s Greektown.
'Extreme heat can be fatal': B.C. coroner investigating 3 recent heat deaths
As the province continues to see more broken heat records, the BC Coroners Service is investigating three deaths where hyperthermia is suspected as the cause this year, CTV News has learned.
Deck collapse at Montana country club leaves more than 30 injured as people land atop each other
More than 30 people were injured when a deck collapsed at a country club overlooking Montana's largest city, police said Sunday.
John Stamos says he tried to quit ‘Full House’ at first: ‘I hated that show’
John Stamos spoke candidly about his time on the hit family-friendly sitcom “Full House,” and his comments may surprise you.
Djokovic to skip National Bank Open in Canada due to fatigue
Novak Djokovic will not play at next month's Canadian Masters in Toronto due to fatigue, organizers announced on Sunday.
Calgary
-
Wasa residents ‘ready to flee’ with St. Mary’s River wildfire in sight
Residents of a small southeastern British Columbia community in the East Kootenays are prepared if an evacuation order is put in place.
-
'Camp Courage' graduates test drive a career in emergency services
Twenty-four young women graduated from Camp Courage on Saturday with skills and knowledge related to a life in emergency services.
-
Calgarians join John's Journey Walk to support mental health
Dozens of Calgarians laced up their sneakers for a five-kilometre fundraising walk in support of mental health, addiction and recovery Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
100-year-old Sask. air force veteran takes to the skies once more
One-hundred-year-old Reginald "Crash" Harrison comes by his nickname honestly. A veteran of the Second World War, Harrison had his airplane blow up on the runway before he was even deployed after a 500-pound bomb dislodged from the bomb bay.
-
Saskatoon city admin. says hiring freeze could have 'unpredictable impact'
In a report before Saskatoon’s next special budget meeting, city administration is warning councillors that a hiring freeze could have an “unpredictable impact” on services.
-
'We've got to get healthy': Riders fall to Lions in defensive battle
The B.C. Lions beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 19-9 in a defensive battle on Saturday night in Vancouver.
Regina
-
Local photographer honours father's memory by helping cancer patients reclaim confidence
A local photographer is using her camera skills to help cancer patients reclaim some confidence, while also honouring her father’s memory.
-
Heat warnings in effect for Regina, parts of southern and central Sask.
Heat warnings are in effect for parts of southern and central Saskatchewan, including the City of Regina, as of early Sunday morning.
-
Swift Current area thunderstorm brings hail and flash flooding
A thunderstorm rolled through Swift Current on Saturday night, bringing along hail and flash flooding.
Atlantic
-
Search continues for four people missing after record rainfall in Nova Scotia
A search continued Sunday for four people, including two children, reported missing after torrential downpours in Nova Scotia caused severe flooding in several areas of the province.
-
New Brunswick RCMP end search for armed man in Minto, one person in custody
An emergency alert has been issued by New Brunswick RCMP telling residents of Minto to shelter inside with doors locked.
-
P.E.I. pride parade bans political groups, messaging
There are pride events across the island this week, culminating in the pride parade next weekend. As a form of protest, organizers will not be allowing political groups, political floats, branding or materials.
Toronto
-
'Oppenheimer' tech issues at IMAX screenings in Ontario only available at 30 theatres in the world
Moviegoers who scored elusive tickets to Oppenheimer’s premier screening in Toronto were met with disappointment as technical issues plagued the 'gold standard' IMAX 70-millimetre format.
-
Most illegal eviction fines are less than one month's rent: Ontario NDP
Ontario’s rental market watchdog doesn’t often fine landlords for evicting tenants illegally — and when it does, most fines are under $2000, according to new data.
-
Police investigating death of woman in Mississauga a homicide
Peel police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman in Mississauga as a homicide.
Montreal
-
MISSING
MISSING | Where is Kevin Baboolal? Family of missing Que. cyclist pleading for help in search
A Saint-Lazare, Que. woman is pleading with the public for help to find her missing brother. Kevin Baboolal, 36, was last seen on May 18 wearing black jeans, a brown and tan hoodie, sunglasses, and a black bicycle helmet.
-
RAMQ must serve certain users in English, French language ministry confirms
Quebec's French Language Ministry says the provincial health insurance board is required to serve certain users in English. Jean-François Roberge's office promised to follow up with the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ) after a worker allegedly hung up on a woman because she didn't speak French.
-
Toddler struck and killed by vehicle at Quebec campground: Police
A one-year-old child died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle at a campground in Saint-Nazaire, in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region. Emergency services were called to the scene around 11 a.m. Sunday morning.
Ottawa
-
Water quality advisory continues for Casselman, Ont. tap water
A water quality advisory remains in effect for the municipality of Casselman, Ont., due to high levels of manganese in the drinking water.
-
As Ottawa's LRT remains offline, OC Transpo boss is quiet about progress to restore service
OC Transpo had little new to report Sunday as R1 replacement bus service resumed along the route of the still shut down LRT.
-
A festival packed weekend in Ottawa
It was a packed street for the final day of the Ottawa Asian Fest Night Market with each visitor waiting patiently for a taste of traditional street food.
Kitchener
-
K-W Canadian Blood Services asks regional residents to donate as ‘inventory reaches levels of concern’
There is an urgent appeal for the gift of life. Canadian Blood Services says it needs more donations in Waterloo region because their blood inventory has dropped to a concerning level.
-
Youth tennis athletes play in Waterloo for Team Ontario qualifying tournament
The province's best 10 to 12 year-old tennis players were in town Sunday for a Team Ontario qualifying tournament.
-
Motorcyclist injured after swerving to avoid vehicle: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating a collision in Waterloo that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
No new fires reported in the northeast, northwest prepares for more potential starts
There 27 active wildfires in the Northeast Region and most of the area is no longer consider at severe risk for forest fires, officials say.
-
'A long journey': Reconciliation happening day by day, one year after Pope's apology
This week marks one year since Pope Francis arrived in Canada and apologized for the Roman Catholic Church's role in the cultural destruction and forced assimilation of Indigenous people. While the apology met a mixed response, former Assembly of First Nations national chief Phil Fontaine says it was extremely important.
-
Northern Ont. athletes make strong showing at North American Indigenous Games
The 2023 North American Indigenous Games wrapped up in Halifax, N.S. Sunday. More than 5,000 athletes competed at 21 venues across Nova Scotia – including many from northern Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
'Our reserves have been depleted': Winnipeg Beach raises taxes to cover previous council's mistakes
Residents in Winnipeg beach are upset about a big increase on their tax bill, but the community's mayor says the poor financial decisions of previous administrations has left them no choice.
-
Manitoba town celebrates 40th anniversary of miraculous 'Gimli Glider'
It's been 40 years since an extraordinary day for the people of Gimli, Manitoba.
-
International science fiction convention makes Canadian debut in Winnipeg
An international science fiction convention made its Canadian debut in Winnipeg this weekend.
Vancouver
-
'He disappeared in the water': Family of suspected drowning victim at Cultus Lake seeks closure
A Surrey man is believed to have drowned in Cultus Lake last week, and his family remains without closure.
-
100 Brazilian firefighters deployed to Prince George fire centre
For the first time ever, a team from Brazil has joined the B.C. wildfire fight.
-
Allegedly abducted children still missing on day 5 of Amber Alert
An Amber Alert issued for two children who were allegedly abducted by their mother in B.C. is ongoing for a fifth day.
Vancouver Island
-
'My dreams have come true': B.C. drag clown Jimbo crowned winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
Victoria-based drag performer Jimbo has been crowned the winner of the eighth season of the popular reality competition show RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.
-
B.C. professor pushing plan to protect marbled murrelet habitat in old growth
Royann Petrell of Courtenay on Vancouver Island has been an avid bird watcher since childhood, but in retirement she has taken up the cause of protecting the marbled murrelet's habitat.
-
Suspected impaired boater crashes into marina breakwater off Vancouver Island
Mounties in Port McNeill are investigating after a boater crashed into the primary marina breakwater in Sointula, on Malcolm Island.