Edmonton mom runs goalie camp for low-income families in honour of sons killed in 2016

An Edmonton mother is honouring the memory of her two sons, by helping other kids play the sport they loved.

Tracy Stark started a free hockey camp for low-income families, as a way to remember her two sons, who were killed in 2016.

"My kids lost their lives and we are able to take their lives and give it back to children who can benefit from it," Stark said.

Ryder and Radek, were both hockey players before they were killed in their Spruce Grove home by their father, who then took his own life.

Stark said sports were a way for the boys to get away from their situation at home with their dad.

"Being part of a team and having friends to talk to – just escape what was going on – was huge for them. And I just felt like all kids need that."

After their deaths, she decided to start a society to help other kids find that space for connection and fun.

"At their funeral, so many generous people gave us donations to our family and we wanted to put that towards something to do with hockey," she said.

She started her charity work in Whitecourt, where she was living at the time. After moving to Alberta, she renamed her society the R&R Empowering Society of Alberta.

Saturday and Sunday, the society held a free goalie camp. Stark said there are fewer camps focused on goaltenders, which makes them more expensive and less accessible.

Two dozen boys and girls hit the ice over the weekend, decked out in custom jerseys with Stark's son's initials, taking turns taking time in the crease.

Ten-year-old Easton Porath, said he likes being a goalie because he gets more ice time and he likes the high-stakes.

"You're the most relied on, so when you win, you're one of the biggest reasons," he added. "When you lose, you also are one of the biggest reasons.

"But it's also important to have a loss every once in a while to remember that you're not perfect."

Porath has books on goaltending at home, but said they can't beat the experience of in-person advice from other goalies and he also got to make some new friends.

"I've learned so much, and it's been a great experience," he said. "It's also really helpful that it's free because then I can come here and learn all this stuff that other people would pay millions to do."

Ryder and Radek weren't goalies, Stark said, but seeing the rink full of kids, still brings back memories of her own.

"It's heartwarming but it's also heartbreaking," she said. "My kids were also 11 and 13 when they passed away, so I look at a lot of these kids and I see a lot of similarities the last time I saw my kids."

Helping her run the camp is one of her son's old friends, Nick Melnychuk, who used to play hockey with Ryder and has remained close with Stark.

Saturday and Sunday, he was the head coach at the camp, and said he's grateful for the chance to share his passion for the sport with the kids.

"Tracy brought it up and thought we should do a goalie camp, and I jumped all over it," Melnychuk said. "[I] thought this would be a great opportunity for these kids to come out and see what a goalie camp is all about and how fun goalie can actually be."

Stark said 52 kids applied, but they could only take 24. She's hoping that's not the case next time.

"I want to keep doing this year after year, and have more and more goalies wearing the R&R heart and making my boys proud," Stark said.

"Honestly if they were here they'd love it and come out and help and have a blast," Melnychuk said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Miriam Valdes-Carletti.