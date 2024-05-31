Edmonton Oilers looking for a road win in decisive Game 5 against Dallas Stars
The Florida Panthers are a victory away from securing a berth in the Stanley Cup final and the Edmonton Oilers are looking for a road win in a pivotal Game 5 at Dallas.
It's shaping up to be an exciting weekend for hockey fans as the NHL's conference finals enter the home stretch.
HELPER HEAVY
The Dallas Stars are hoping a return to home ice on Friday will get them back on the winning track after a Game 4 loss in Edmonton on Wednesday night.
The Stars opened strong with an early 2-0 lead before the Oilers responded with five unanswered goals to pull even in the best-of-seven series. Oilers star Connor McDavid had three assists for his 16th career three-point playoff game.
It was McDavid's fourth three-assist effort of the playoffs, moving him one behind Wayne Gretzky for the most in a single NHL post-season. The Great One had five three-assist games in the 1985 playoffs.
QUESTION MARK
The status of Stars defenceman Chris Tanev is uncertain ahead of Game 5 against the Oilers.
He blocked a shot off the right foot in the second period of Game 4 and did not return.
Tanev has one assist in 17 games and is averaging over 22 minutes of ice time. He leads the Stars with 68 blocked shots in the playoffs.
PURRING PANTHERS
The three-game overtime streak is over in the Eastern Conference final.
The Florida Panthers hung on for a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday night to take a 3-2 series lead.
Sam Bennett's empty-net goal served as the winner after New York's Alexis Lafreniere tallied with 50 seconds left to make it a one-goal game.
The only other regulation victory in the series came in the series opener on May 22 when Florida blanked New York 3-0.
FINAL SCHEDULE
The 2024 Stanley Cup final is scheduled to begin on June 8, the NHL said in a release.
The Eastern Conference champion will play the Western Conference champion in a seven-game series with each game to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.
If the final goes the distance, Game 7 will be played on June 24.
LARSSON ADDITION
Kalle Larsson has joined the Oilers' hockey operations department after spending 11 seasons with the USHL's Dubuque Fighting Saints.
The NHL team said the 42-year-old will serve as senior director of player development.
Larsson will work with senior management and coaches for the Oilers and the AHL's Bakersfield Condors to formulate and implement individual development plans for each player in the organization, the team said.
The native of Goteborg, Sweden, will also be responsible for overseeing and managing all areas of development for the Oilers' draft selections and signed prospects.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2024.
Will Donald Trump go to prison? What the precedent says
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Following his conviction in hush money case, Trump speaks at news conference
A day after a New York jury delivered a historic guilty verdict in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee is holding a news conference Friday where he spoke publicly about the conviction and his White House bid.
'Unprecedented': Human smuggling from B.C. to U.S. soars, using train, Uber and foot
American prosecutors and law enforcement officers say they're dealing with a huge increase in human smuggling from British Columbia.
Actor Nick Pasqual charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing estranged girlfriend
An actor who has appeared in film and TV projects like 'Rebel Moon' and 'How I Met Your Mother' has been arrested and charged with stabbing his estranged girlfriend multiple times.
opinion Six ways to put your saving on autopilot and pay yourself first
In his latest personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew explains how automating your savings and paying yourself has never been easier, thanks to the digital banking tools and apps that are out there.
The northern lights are returning to night skies across Canada this Friday
If you missed the brilliant displays of the aurora borealis over North America on May 10, you may have another chance to see them on Friday night.
Mediterranean diet helps women live much longer, a large new study finds
Women who closely followed a Mediterranean diet lived much longer than those who did not, according to a new study that followed more than 25,000 women for 25 years.
A pair enjoyed pricey meals and bolted when it was time to pay. Their dine and dash ended in jail
A Welsh couple who dined out on pricey meals and bolted when the bill came is now paying the price, behind bars.
Will Donald Trump go to prison? What the precedent says
Now that the jury in Donald Trump's criminal trial has made the historic decision to convict him, the judge overseeing the case will soon face a monumental choice: whether to sentence the 2024 Republican presidential candidate to time behind bars.
Reactions pour in to Donald Trump's first-ever felony conviction for a former U.S. president
After hours of deliberations, a jury of Donald Trump's New York City peers convicted him on 34 counts, making him the first the former U.S. president in history with a felony conviction.
Final day for Calgary's Eau Claire Market
After 30 years, the shops at Eau Claire Market will open for the last time on Friday, to make way for the Green Line LRT.
Multiple vehicles damaged in Huntington Hills crash
Residents in the northwest Calgary community of Huntington Hills were out early Friday morning assessing the damage to their vehicles after a big crash.
WEATHER Friday offers good aurora viewing conditions with warm weekend after
There will be another opportunity to catch a good view of the aurora borealis Friday night with a stronger geomagnetic storm and mostly clear skies near the Calgary area.
Preliminary hearing set for man accused in deadly 2022 Nanton stabbing
A preliminary hearing has been set in a deadly stabbing in Nanton from December 2022.
Wet conditions causing slight delays for City of Lethbridge crews to mow boulevards, parks
The wet start to May has the City of Lethbridge's parks department delayed mowing in the city.
Brooks Bandits gearing up for BCHL Rocky Mountain Challenge
Just over a week ago, the Brooks Bandits were crowned BCHL Alberta division champions. Now, they have their eyes on another prize.
Sask. teachers vote 55% against newest proposed offer
Saskatchewan teachers have rejected the latest offer from the province that would have seen an end to a contract dispute that has now surpassed one year.
Saskatoon forced to apply new levy as province dumps cost of school land purchases
An upcoming land levy for all new single-family home builds in Saskatoon sparked plenty of debate over government responsibilities, and raised affordability concerns at City Hall on Wednesday.
Sask. franchise 'targeted' as part of pro 3 on 3 hockey league start up
A new professional hockey league start up has listed Saskatchewan among its targeted locations for franchises.
Man charged with attempted murder after 'intentionally' rear ending vehicle in Moose Jaw
A 41-year-old man is facing three counts of attempted murder after police say he intentionally rear ended another vehicle at a high rate of speed in Moose Jaw Thursday evening and then assaulted someone with a baseball bat.
LIVE @ 9:30 PDT B.C. officials to give update on summer heat preparedness
While mild – and in some cases damp – weather may be persisting in parts of B.C., provincial officials are scheduled to give an update Friday on the province's heat preparedness strategy for the summer months.
'Bizarre, twisted market': Metro Vancouver gas prices expected to drop again
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver have taken a turn in favour of commuters.
Evicted tenant made 'joke' of dispute resolution process, B.C. court hears
A B.C. tenant abused the province's dispute resolution process by uploading a "rude and profane picture" instead of a document to an online portal, according to a recent court decision.
$400K in damages for B.C. woman who had unnecessary mastectomy was 'inordinately high,' court finds
A jury's award of $400,000 to a woman who had a mastectomy after being misdiagnosed with breast cancer has been substantially reduced by B.C.'s highest court, which found the damages were "wholly disproportionate."
Canadian navy sailor jailed for violent sexual assault on B.C. military base
A Canadian navy sailor who brutally raped a woman on a British Columbia military base has been sentenced to three years and eight months in federal prison.
Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear UofT encampment
Toronto police say they will only take action to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto in case of emergency or to carry out a court order.
Almost $12K U.S. goes missing in cyberspace when wire transfer gets lost
Wiring funds using your bank is usually a safe thing to do and most transactions happen without any problems, but sometimes a wire transfer can be rejected or go missing and getting your money back is not always easy.
Blue Jays unveil new jerseys at launch party in downtown Toronto
The Toronto Blue Jays unveiled their newest jersey design at a release party on King Street West Thursday night.
Montreal tech billionaire charged with several sex offences
Robert Miller was charged Thursday with several sexual assault charges after Montreal police reopened an investigation into the tech billionaire.
Montreal church worker humiliated after alleged police racial profiling
Charlene Hunte says she was on her way to the Union United Church in Montreal's Little Burgundy neighbourhood when suddenly she was stopped by police.
No more doctor's notes required for certain short absences in Quebec schools
The Quebec government announced on Friday that elementary and high school students, as well as students in higher education, will no longer be required to present a doctor's note to justify certain absences from class starting next fall.
Oh, deer: Animal surprises bar patrons in Halifax
Halifax pedestrians got an unexpected sight Thursday night when they spotted a deer in the downtown area.
Why some Maritimers are ditching smartphones and social media
Some Maritimers are ditching their smartphones and social media accounts in an effort to cut back on screen time.
SailGP drivers talk about past, future races ahead of Halifax's event
A day before 10 international teams hit the Halifax Harbour for the Rockwool Canada Sail Grand Prix races, drivers for each team took part in a news conference, answering questions about the season so far and what they expect moving forward.
Sumka Brothers bids farewell to four decades of gardening with final growing season
The days of picking geraniums, petunias, and other show-stopping flowers from Sumka Brothers Greenhouses are numbered.
Province to cover housing, food for displaced Birchwood Terrace residents
The provincial government says it will provide housing and meals for the 250 residents evacuated from a St. James apartment complex earlier this month.
'Busiest place in the country': Several film productions set to take over Winnipeg this summer
Action film ‘Nobody’ shot to the top of the box office in 2021 and star Bob Odenkirk is coming back to Manitoba this summer to shoot the sequel – but ‘Nobody 2’ isn’t the only Hollywood flick filming here in the coming months.
'Animals have nowhere to go': Baby moose on the loose in Beaverbrook in Kanata
A baby moose has been spotted Friday morning in the Beaverbrook neighbourhood of Kanata by a mother as she was dropping her daughter at daycare.
LRT axle redesign 'paused' while Alstom awaits further guidance from RTG: Source
The previously proposed axle redesign for the light rail vehicles on Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT is not off the table, despite a city report suggesting otherwise, a source familiar with the matter tells CTV News Ottawa.
-
LISTEN Can a tattoo give you cancer?
A study from Sweden's Lund University has found a potential link between having a tattoo and a developing a type of cancer called malignant lymphoma.
Massive search planned in New Sudbury for missing woman
Sudbury police continue to ask the public for help finding a woman missing since earlier this month as a massive ground search gets underway Friday.
After more than a decade, vexatious lawsuit against Soo Greyhounds thrown out
After 12 years of being in and out of court, an Ontario judge has ended a Sault Ste. Marie man’s bizarre attempt to force the Soo Greyhounds to give him free tickets.
Nearly 60 charges laid, 2 arrested, after officer struck during attempted getaway
Two Barrie residents face nearly 60 charges after police say an officer was struck by a vehicle after approaching a driver slumped over the steering wheel in Oro-Medonte.
Investigation underway in OPP cruiser and vehicle collision
A busy area in Collingwood was closed to traffic after a two-vehicle collision involving an OPP cruiser on Thursday afternoon.
Duckling rescue at Wellington Plaza
Firefighters were called to rescue several ducklings that had fallen through a grate.
Five teens arrested, two victims hurt, following fight at Cambridge park: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested five teens after an alleged fight in Riverside Park.
Kitchener shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous, police say
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Kitchener man accused of attempted murder.
Guelph man arrested in human trafficking investigation
A Guelph man is facing several charges, including forcible confinement and sexual assault, as part of a human trafficking investigation.
Suspect identified and arrested following stabbing in London
A London man has been charged in relation to a stabbing that happened on Tuesday. Around 8 p.m., emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Queens Ave. for reports that a man had been stabbed.
OPP recover $100,000 worth of stolen goods
On Thursday, members of the street crime unit and the emergency response team used a search warrant at a property in Perth East.
Goderich, Ont. Home Hardware fire cause determined
Investigators with Ontario's Fire Marshal's Office and the Goderich Fire Department have determined that the fire that levelled Watson's Home Hardware over the weekend was not intentionally set.
Charges laid after man found sleeping at wheel of vehicle
Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to Victoria Street in Thamesville for a well-being check where a man was seen sleeping at the wheel of his vehicle while at the Jane Street stop sign.
OPP seeking help in Tecumseh assault case
Essex County OPP officers are seeking public assistance to identify three suspects in an assault case in Tecumseh.
Windsor committee endorses 10 more red light cameras at city intersections
Members of the Environment, Transportation & Public Safety Standing Committee have endorsed adding 10 red light cameras to intersections with high collision rates after seeing a reduction in collisions where these cameras already exist.