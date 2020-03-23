EDMONTON -- Christie Moerman is one of Canada’s top hurdlers, but this may have been her last chance to make the Olympics and fulfill a lifelong dream.

“This was supposed to be my last season, and was hoping the end would be an Olympic Games, so the thought of potentially not racing again is hard to think about," said Moerman, who has trained for countless hours at the University of Alberta Butterdome.

Many of those hours have been spent alongside her husband and coach Wes Moerman.

He said Team Canada's decision to skip the summer Olympics in Tokyo unless the games are postponed is "in one sense, relieving. In another sense, heartbreaking."

That was announced Sunday by the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic committee over concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m proud of the COC for doing this. To be leaders in it,” said Wes.

Canada’s Olympic Committee is earning high praise around the world for its decision and the Moermans believe other nations will follow Canada’s lead.

“If you’re an Italian athlete, a Chinese athlete you...probably haven’t left your house in a while," said Christie, who has been training mostly at home. "I don’t see how you’ve bettered yourself in your sport during that time. It's not even remotely close to a level playing field."

The COC’s decision has at least given Canadian athletes a path forward, but there are still many unanswered questions, she added.

"OK, we don’t have the Olympic Games but do we still have our national championships? Do we still have a season?”

Christie hopes to get back on the track at some point, but the couples’ view on the Olympics has changed.

“Ultimately, the world doesn’t revolve around the Olympics, and neither does our life,” said Wes.